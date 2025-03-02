England’s women concede 17 tries in Australia defeat

England’s women were outclassed and outpowered as they conceded 17 tries in a 90-4 loss to Australia in Las Vegas.

Full-back Tamika Upton scored five tries in the first meeting between the sides since 2017, with Julie Robinson and Jess Sergis grabbing hat-tricks as the Jilleroos dominated.

Robinson set the ball rolling inside five minutes, Tiana Penitani and Upton crossing to make it 14-0 inside the opening 15 minutes.

England did have their share of possession in the opening half-hour, but could find no way through the Australian defence – their opponents, by contrast, making the most of almost every opportunity.

Upton completed her hat-trick inside 30 minutes, Shannon Moto, Isabelle Kelly and Robinson all crossing before the break, three Tarryn Aiken conversions making the interval score 38-0.

The second half started with a sickening collision between England’s Vicky Whitehead and Sarah Togatuki which saw both players leave the field.

Whitehead headed to hospital for checks after lengthy treatment.

If anything, the second period was even more one-sided. Kelly added her second before Upton claimed two more and Robinson completed her hat-trick.

England players congratulate Georgia Roche after she scored England’s late try (David Becker/AP)

Jess Sergis, who had one score ruled out by the video referee, claimed her three tries in 14 minutes after coming off the bench, with Jakiya Whitfield and Keilee Joseph also touching down.

Aiken added eight more conversions to briefly threaten three figures.

But England rallied to have the last word, Georgia Roche stretching out in the tackle to reach the line in the final play of the game.

The match was played as part of a day of rugby league at Allegiant Stadium alongside Wigan Warriors’ 48-24 win over Warrington Wolves in the Super League and the first two matches of Australia’s NRL season.