Shrewsbury captain John Marquis matches record for fastest red card

Shrewsbury striker John Marquis was sent off after 13 seconds of their League One clash with Peterborough, equalling the fastest red card from the start of a game in English professional football.

Marquis’ dismissal matches the record set by former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman in 2000 for handling outside the area.

The veteran striker claimed his unwanted place in the record books after Shrewsbury kicked off and played the ball forward, where Marquis caught Posh defender Sam Hughes with his elbow.

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman was sent off after 13 seconds in the opening game of the 2000-01 Premier League season (PA)

Referee Martin Woods had no hesitation showing Shrews skipper Marquis the red card, his first for four years.

There have been instances when substitutes have been sent off before play has resumed following their introduction. The dismissals of Keith Gillespie for Sheffield United against Reading in 2007 and Walter Boyd for Swansea against Darlington in 2000 were both officially timed as zero seconds.

But Marquis’ dismissal matches the fastest red card from the start of a game, set by Pressman against Wolves on the opening day of the 2000-01 Premier League season.

The world record for a red card from the start of a top-level league game is thought to be 10 seconds, for Bologna’s Giuseppe Lorenzo against Parma in 1990.