Ruben Amorim confident he is a ‘more complete manager’ for Man Utd struggles

Ruben Amorim says his difficult start to life at Manchester United has made him a “more complete manager” and taught him that losing three straight games will not kill him.

Erik ten Hag’s successor arrived with a glowing reputation for the way he transformed Sporting, who he left in November on track to becoming back-to-back Portuguese champions.

But Amorim has found replicating that style and success tough at Old Trafford, where his warning of an incoming “storm” during his promising start proved prescient as United soon stumbled.

Wednesday’s 3-2 win against Ipswich was just his fifth Premier League victory since taking charge and the 20-time champions languish 14th in the standings, bringing intense scrutiny and pressure.

Manchester United have continued to struggle in the Premier League since Amorim’s arrival (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if he is a better coach than the one that walked through the door at Old Trafford, Amorim said with a hearty laugh: “Better is hard to say because I’m not winning games, so I don’t feel like I’m a better coach!

“But I lived here for three months, I live certain things that I’m a more complete manager because sometimes you need to lose to be in a poor situation to grow.

“I felt that during these three months, like I’m not going to die if I lose three games in a row. That is something that I learned here and I can cope and to maintain the energy.

“So, I’m learning a lot about myself and the players but I prefer to win games. That is clear.”

United are looking for another win on Sunday when the FA Cup holders host Fulham in the fifth round, before turning their attention to Europa League action at Real Sociedad in Thursday’s last-16 first leg.

Those competitions offer the Red Devils’ only realistic route to European qualification, which along with a trophy would provide a shot in the arm for a side already facing a struggle to reshape the squad this summer.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to oversee cuts across the board as Ineos seek to get the club on a sound financial footing and improve the first team, with Amorim braced for that challenge.

“I knew the situation but then it’s hard because your (perspective) in the same situation as me can be different,” he said when asked if he felt United had been honest with him about the club’s situation.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is overseeing change at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“So, it’s hard to say that if they are honest or not. I felt that they were honest but I need to see things and to feel things myself.

“It’s always a difference of opinion in that matter, so I knew the situation, I knew that was a risk but we are surviving and doing everything.

“Today is really hard, I know but this is going to help us in the future I hope, so we’ll see.”

United’s struggles on the field have played a part in some tough decisions away from it, with the club this week confirming a further 200 people would be made redundant having shed 250 in the summer.

Amorim is confident that the work being done will put the club in a stronger place (John Walton/PA)

“I think I see a clear path and I see that from the board also because they are doing difficult changes that are not popular,” Amorim said. “But they are doing because they have a vision and I think that is clear.

“But in the future we need to show some results, because you can do a lot of changes and if you don’t have results people don’t feel confidence and happy.

“In that it’s winning games, it doesn’t matter, so I think the good thing is that we have a clear path.

“Now it’s hard but we are doing things to achieve success in the future.”