Ronnie O’Sullivan pulls out of World Grand Prix for medical reasons

Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from next week’s World Grand Prix in Hong Kong for medical reasons, the World Snooker Tour has announced.

It is the seventh ranking tournament from which O’Sullivan has pulled out this season, the last coming at the Welsh Open in Llandudno, just hours before he was scheduled to play his first-round match.

A statement from the WST read: “Ronnie O’Sullivan has pulled out of next week’s World Grand Prix in Hong Kong for medical reasons. O’Sullivan was due to face Si Jiahui in the opening round on Wednesday.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from seven ranking tournaments this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Instead he will be replaced by the next player in line, Hossein Vafaei who is 33rd in the Johnstone’s Paint One-Year Rankings. Vafaei will replace O’Sullivan directly in the draw and will play Si.”

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan has not played on the tour since he withdrew midway through his Championship League group in January, snapping his cue after losing four of his five matches.

The 49-year-old subsequently pulled out of the Masters at Alexandra Palace, citing exhaustion after engaging in a gruelling series of exhibition events abroad, and also the German Masters in Berlin.

Following his withdrawal from the Welsh Open, O’Sullivan has apologised to fans who felt frustrated at the situation, but stressed he must continue to prioritise his health and well-being.

“I realise plenty of people who bought tickets to some recent snooker events will have been frustrated when I withdrew, so I just wanted to say sorry to those of you who’ve been disappointed with me having to pull out of those tournaments,” O’Sullivan wrote on X.

“I’ve been trying to prioritise my health and well-being, which sometimes means making last-minute decisions not to play. It’s never an easy decision and I hate letting people down.

“I’m doing what I can to get back to my best, and I’m grateful for all your support and understanding.”