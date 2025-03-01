Luke Humphries and Luke Littler reach UK Open quarter-finals in Minehead

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler booked their quarter-final places at the UK Open as the world’s top two marched into the last eight at Minehead.

Humphries was in irresistible form on day two, blitzing his close friend Ryan Searle 10-0 in the fifth round before continuing his mastery of the main stage with a 10-2 demolition of Ryan Joyce in the evening session.

He averaged over 100 in both matches, nailed 10 of his 16 doubles against Joyce and has now won 25 of the last 27 legs.

Littler did not have things quite so easy but safely negotiated his berth in the business end of the tournament. He brushed aside Jermaine Wattimena 10-4 and then showed good composure to edge Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8.

Littler needed moments of real quality to hold off the Pole, landing six 180s and an average of 98.

The defending champion, Dimitri van den Bergh is out of the running after he was thoroughly outmatched in a 10-3 loss to Michael Smith. The 2022 runner-up took advantage of a sloppy display from the Belgian, who bowed out meekly.

James Wade, who won this event in 2008, 2011 and 2021, remains in the hunt for a fourth success after taking his sixth round tie with Robert Owen 10-8, while Gian van Veen took the deciding leg of his match with Damon Heta in 11 darts for a 10-9 victory.

Jonny Clayton was the first man through to the final eight when he defeated Martin Schindler 10-4 and Josh Rock took 10 of the last 12 legs against Rob Cross for a 10-6 win.