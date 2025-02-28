Ruben Amorim: My opinion on Bruno Fernandes is more important than Roy Keane’s

Ruben Amorim says his opinion about Bruno Fernandes is more important than Roy Keane’s as the Manchester United head coach defended his captain in the wake of scathing criticism from the club’s former skipper.

The 30-year-old playmaker has arguably been the club’s best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but his leadership has been questioned since being named skipper in July 2023.

Keane has been particularly vocal and hammered Fernandes on this week’s edition of The Overlap podcast, with the furious former United captain saying that he is “not a fighter” and “talent is not enough”.

“I heard about that,” Amorim said. “I have a different opinion. Bruno is really important for us in the club, especially for me.

“He’s playing well in a difficult context. He always wants the responsibility.

“I know sometimes he does things as a captain, like with his arms and sometimes you see it like criticising team-mates.

Bruno Fernandes has been criticised by former United captain Roy Keane (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think most of all it’s a lot of frustration for this year and the last year and the others. He wants to win and sometimes it’s really hard to deal with that frustration.

“Everybody has an opinion. Roy Keane has big standards from him in his time and it’s normal to have an opinion.

“I have an opposite opinion, and I think it’s more important my opinion than Roy Keane because I am the coach and I think (Fernandes) is doing things quite well.”