Marco Asensio brace guides Aston Villa into FA Cup quarter-finals

Marco Asensio’s second-half double sent Aston Villa through to their first FA Cup quarter-final in 10 years after a 2-0 win over Championship strugglers Cardiff.

After being frustrated for 68 minutes, the on-loan Paris St. Germain midfielder broke the deadlock from a Marcus Rashford assist before killing the game 10 minutes from time.

Boss Unai Emery said his side are not contenders for the competition before the game, but with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea already out, they are one of the strongest teams left.

They are into the last eight for the first time since 2014/15 season when they reached the final and that surely is a big target again.

Asensio could be the man to help them as he has proved a real hit since his January move, with his fourth goal in three games, with Manchester United loanee Rashford setting up three of them.

Rashford’s pursuit of his first goal continues as he was denied on several occasions, but his growing contribution will be a big boost for Villa ahead of next week’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Club Brugge.

This might have been the fifth game in 14 days for Villa, but Emery named a strong side with Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Asensio all starting.

Marco Asensio celebrates scoring the opening goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cardiff boss Omer Riza openly said before the game that he would prioritise upcoming league fixtures in their bid for second-tier survival and he made several changes, including handing a first start for 19-year-old Dylan Lawlor.

It was no surprise that Villa were dominant from the off, but they had to wait until the 17th minute until their first big chance.

Asensio threaded a needle to play in Watkins, but the England man’s shot was flicked wide of the post by Cardiff goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Leon Bailey then stung the palms of Horvath before Rashford produced an embarrassing miss at the far post.

The on-loan forward could not keep Bailey’s fizzed cross under control and spooned it over with the goal gaping at the far post.

Watkins then spurned another chance just before half-time when his effort from Rashford’s header was blocked by Horvath.

The overworked goalkeeper was called into action again to deny John McGinn from the edge of the area before making a flying save to keep out Rashford’s swerving effort.

The onslaught continued as Watkins then flashed an effort wide, with Villa frustrations beginning to grow.

Emiliano Martinez had been a virtual spectator in the Villa goal but he was forced into action as he had to get down to make a low save as Yousef Salech slid in from Perry Ng’s cross.

That proved important as Villa finally broke the deadlock two minutes later in the 68th minute.

Youri Tielemans played in Rashford who teed up Asensio to fire into the bottom corner.

Rashford was close to being offside but he was ruled on within seconds in the first use of the semi-automated offside technology in a decision which would have taken minutes previously.

Rashford’s pursuit of a first Villa goal continued and he was denied by a great block from Joel Bagan before Asensio doubled his tally.

This time Bailey was the creator, with the Spaniard slotting into the bottom corner to kill the tie.