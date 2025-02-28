Eddie Howe says Newcastle no one-man team as they wait on Alexander Isak fitness

Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle are not a one-man team as they sweat on the fitness of star striker Alexander Isak with the Carabao Cup final looming.

The 25-year-old Sweden international, who has 21 goals to his name so far this season, sat out Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool with a slight groin injury and will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Brighton at St James’ Park.

Should Howe again be without his most potent weapon as he looks to guide the club into the latter stages of another cup competition, plugging the gap would be a significant challenge, although the Magpies boss is adamant that his armoury is not otherwise bare.

Asked if his team was dependant on Isak, he said: “I don’t think so. But in saying that, we recognise Alex’s strengths and his abilities.

“I don’t think we’re a one-man team. I would never classify us in that bracket. But Alex brings unique qualities in that centre-forward role, that pivotal middle role that we need. We have other ways of playing, other skill-sets that we can utilise.”

Callum Wilson, making just his ninth appearance of an injury-hit season, was asked to lead the line at Anfield in Isak’s absence, and the 33-year-old passed up a glorious chance to cancel out Dominik Szoboszlai’s opener, in the process highlighting Isak’s blistering form.

Howe said of the club’s record signing: “With him when he’s not playing, the team takes a different look. It’s still a team that can be successful, in my opinion, but we’d have to do it a different way.

“Alex has stand-out qualities in his game. We’ve moulded our game to his qualities. He’s an outstanding talent who possesses skills and abilities that make us better.

“That’s no disrespect to anyone else we have. Callum did a great job on Wednesday – we saw some really good bits the other night – but we really missed Alex.”

Callum Wilson deputised for the injured Alexander Isak in Newcastle’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool in midweek (Peter Byrne/PA)

Medics will run the rule over Isak, along with Wilson, who suffered a facial injury at Liverpool, defender Sven Botman and midfielder Joelinton, ahead of the clash with the Seagulls. However, with another date against the Reds – this time at Wembley on March 16 – to come, Howe will not take any risks.

He said: “There’s always a risk with any player even if they’re 100 per cent fit, that’s the world that we’re in. But we wouldn’t take any risks on his long-term fitness.

“We’ll see how he is today and if he’s fit, he’ll play. I haven’t seen him since the [Liverpool] game, so we’ll see how he is today, have a long discussion with him, I’m sure.

“We don’t think it’s a long-term problem. Obviously there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be with the stage of the season we’re at.”