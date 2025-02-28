Dinner on Alejandro Garnacho after Man Utd winger explains his Ipswich reaction

Ruben Amorim has revealed Alejandro Garnacho will take his team-mates out for dinner by way of apology for his reaction to being substituted in Manchester United’s win against Ipswich.

Patrick Dorgu’s sending off shortly before half-time on Wednesday led to a reshuffle, with the 20-year-old Argentina international heading straight down the touchline after being replaced by defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Amorim said after the 3-2 win that he would speak to Garnacho, who took the initiative and came to see the United head coach on Thursday morning about his decision to go to the dressing room.

Patrick Dorgu’s dismissal led to a Manchester United reshuffle that saw Alejandro Garnacho replaced (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He came to me,” Amorim said. “It was funny because in the next day he came to me, to my office.

“I did some investigations, and he went to the dressing room, he changed his clothes because he was wet.

“He watched the game in the different (place), not on the bench. In the end of the game he was there, then he went home, so there’s not an issue there.

“But I told them that in Manchester United everything is important, and the perception in a big club is really important, so he’s going to pay a dinner to all the team, and that’s it.”

Amorim was keen to diffuse the situation with Garnacho, who posted an Instagram story of him looking dejected walking through the rain shortly after the Ipswich game finished.

Alejandro Garnacho walks down the tunnel after being substituted (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s a young kid that will learn,” the United boss said. “The important thing is that in the next morning he was speaking with me.

“I think we need to see that small things like walking out to the pitch, because (Joshua) Zirkzee did the same thing (after being booed by United fans against Newcastle). The context was different, but it was the same thing.

“So, we have to understand the situation, the context, the age of the players.

“Of course, they have to be better, they have to understand that perception here is really important. But, like I said, you can deal with that in the next day and move on, so let’s just move on.”

Amorim was speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round home tie against Fulham, which winger Garnacho is available for if he can overcome a knock.

Ruben Amorim still has a number of selection issues (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Yes (he is available),” he said. “He has a knock. I expect for him to be ready, but we will see. I have to wait until tomorrow.”

Asked if Garnacho understood what he explained to him about “perception” at United, Amorim added: “I think he understands. But, like I said, they read everything, all the small things (on social media).

“I know the players quite well. I played for quite a while, and I understand they are frustrated.

“He was playing well and he has to go off in that moment of the game, so it’s hard to deal with everything, but they have to deal with everything. I’m just trying to help them to be better football players.”

United are looking to retain the FA Cup having last season surprisingly ended a poor campaign on a high by beating rivals Manchester City under Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to FA Cup glory last year (Nick Potts/PA)

Amorim has been unable to improve things since succeeding the Dutchman in November, with the side 14th in the Premier League and realistically needing to win the cup or Europa League to secure continental qualification.

“I think no one different is back,” he said, with Dorgu’s suspension meaning 10 players are set to miss the match. “They are still trying to recover to help us in the next games.

“It’s really important for us but nowadays everything is important, like the last win.

“Just the feeling of winning (means) the way we work in the next days is completely different.

“We want to go to the next stage and we want to have two wins in a row, especially at home. And we need that feeling.”