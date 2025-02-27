Olympic champion Matty Lee retires from diving

Olympic champion Matty Lee has announced his retirement from diving.

Lee won Olympic gold in the men’s 10m synchro alongside Tom Daley at the 2020 Tokyo Games, the highlight of a career that brought medals at every major international level.

The 26-year-old Briton, who underwent surgery on his spine in early 2024, announced his decision to retire on Instagram.

“After 20 years in the sport, it’s time for me to step away from diving,” he wrote.

“This decision hasn’t been easy, but after losing my dad in 2022, I struggled to find the same passion I once had, he was my why. Then came injuries, surgeries, and the realisation that I don’t want to be a broken man moving forward.”

Lee made his World Championship debut aged just 17 in 2015. Two years later he won world mixed 10m synchro silver alongside Lois Toulson and then – in the year after his Olympics success – took silver in the men’s event at the 2022 worlds alongside Noah Williams.

A European title came alongside Daley in Budapest in May 2021 as the pair warmed up for Tokyo, where they defied the odds to beat China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen to gold by 1.2 points.

Matty Lee, right, celebrates Olympic gold alongside partner Tom Daley at the Tokyo Games (Adam Davy/PA)

Also in 2022, Lee and Williams added the Commonwealth Games title to their world silver, but last March Lee underwent a discectomy on the L5/S1 disc in his spine – ruling him out of the Paris Olympics.

In making his announcement, Leeds-born Lee paid tribute to his late father Tim as he thanked family, friends, coaches, team-mates and fans for helping him throughout his career.

“What’s next?” he wrote. “Honestly, I don’t know. And that’s both terrifying and exciting. But I do know this, there’s more to life than diving, and I’m ready for it.”