Newcastle fan Chris Dobey hoping for a weekend of FA Cup success

Newcastle fan Chris Dobey is hoping for an FA Cup double this weekend.

Dobey is heading to Minehead for the UK Open, a tournament widely known as the ‘FA Cup of darts’.

Meanwhile, Dobey’s beloved Magpies are in quarter-final action on Sunday against Brighton.

The 34-year-old, who plays in the Premier League in Exeter on Thursday night, is excited at the chance to play at Butlin’s, where an open draw can pit any player against each other at any stage.

“This is one of my favourite tournaments,” Dobey said.

“It is always exciting, especially with the open draw. It feels like the FA Cup.

“Everybody knows how well I’ve been playing on the ProTour, it’s just about taking that next step and bringing that form on to the stage.

“I’m the only person who can do that, but I’ve been working hard and hopefully I can bring that top form this weekend.”

Dobey enters in the fourth round on Friday night along with a host of top names such as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries.

Beau Greaves is in action in Minehead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leading women’s player Beau Greaves makes her UK Open debut on Friday afternoon against Swiss qualifier Stefan Bellmont.

Greaves has so far resisted temptation to fully transition to the men’s game but is excited to get a chance on the big stage.

“I’m really excited,” said Greaves.

“I have been playing really well in patches, and I’m looking forward to testing myself on the main stage. I just want to enjoy it.

“I’ve had some great results this year, especially on the Challenge Tour and the Development Tour; it’s been really good for my game and my confidence as well.”