England lock George Martin ruled out of remainder of Six Nations

England will be without George Martin for their last two Guinness Six Nations matches after the lock was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with knee and shoulder problems.

Martin started the first two matches against Ireland and France but dropped out of the squad for last weekend’s nailbiting Calcutta Cup victory over Scotland due to fitness concerns.

He has now been told he will not be fit to face Italy on March 9 or Wales the week after. As it stands his issues are not thought to be too serious, with surgery not currently being considered and no serious concerns over his touring availability later this year.

George Martin will be absent from England’s line-out (David Davies/PA)

Kevin Sinfield, England’s skills and kicking coach, said: “Unfortunately he won’t play any further part in the Six Nations for us. He’s actually got two (injuries) – the knee, which has been a niggle for some time, and the shoulder as well. It will be the shoulder that will keep him out.

“We’re very hopeful it won’t be long after the Six Nations but there’s still some medics investigating further.”

Sinfield suggested the 23-year-old’s bullish playing style may have contributed to his latest setback but insisted England would not have it any other way.

“I think it’s how he plays. He’s that aggressive and that physical that at points his body takes the toll,” said Sinfield.

“You get better with age at understanding your body – what you can and can’t do with it. George is still working some of those bits out but he’s done it in the way we’d like him to which is being so physical and so aggressive. Defensively he’s been very good for us all the way through.

“We’ll miss him. Attitudinally, he’s up there with the best of them with what he brings aggression-wise.”

Ted Hill is an option to step into the England squad (Ben Whitley/PA)

England have Ted Hill ready to cover as both a back- and second-row option following his return to the international stage against Scotland, while Alex Coles is another possibility to step up as cover for Ollie Chessum.

“I think it’s an area where there’s been some injuries across the Premiership, second-rowers, so we lose another quality one,” Sinfield added.

“There’s still plenty of competition for us but clearly George will be missed.”