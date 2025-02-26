Liverpool win to strengthen grip on title race as Arsenal drop points again

Liverpool took an even tighter grip on the Premier League title by extending their lead to 13 points with a 2-0 win over Newcastle at Anfield.

Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister secured a comfortable win for Arne Slot’s side while closest rivals Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest.

Szoboszlai opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he poked a deflected effort past Nick Pope after Luis Diaz played him in with a clever flicked pass.

Mo Salah played his part again as Liverpool beat Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mac Allister made it two just past the hour mark when he fired into the top corner after a neat set-up from Mo Salah and both Diaz and Salah had chances to extend Liverpool’s lead late on.

Meanwhile, the toothless Gunners mustered just one shot on target as they were held to a goalless draw at the City Ground.

Riccardo Calafiori missed the visitors’ best chance when he hit the post in the first half but otherwise they failed to make their long periods of pressure tell.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lost further ground on Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Third-placed Forest, who have now won just won of their last five matches, also rarely threatened with Chris Wood striking their best chance straight at David Raya.

Harry Maguire’s header earned 10-man Manchester United over Ipswich on a night defender Patrick Dorgu will want to forget.

Dorgu was involved in a calamitous misunderstanding with United keeper Andre Onana which gifted Jaden Philogene a fourth-minute opener, then compounded his error by being sent off.

Patrick Dorgu was sent off but Manchester United beat Ipswich 3-2 (Martin Rickett/PA)

An own goal from Sam Morsy and a Matthijs de Ligt effort put United in front before Dorgu was dismissed for a high tackle on Omari Hutchinson.

Philogene’s cross snuck through to level the scores on the stroke of half-time but United rallied with Maguire’s header early in the second half proving just enough to end a three-game winless run.

Erling Haaland scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City got their push for Champions League qualification back on track with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham.

Erling Haaland scored as Manchester City bounced back with a win over Tottenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

City dominated the early possession and Haaland grabbed the only goal of the game in the 12th minute when he was found unmarked in the box by Jeremy Doku’s cross.

Jake O’Brien’s first Everton goal stretched their unbeaten run to seven Premier League matches after a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Yoane Wissa’s 13th goal of the season looked set to condemn boss David Moyes to only a second defeat in his eighth league match back in charge.

But O’Brien’s second-half header levelled matters and Everton could have won it when Beto saw a late effort saved by Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken.