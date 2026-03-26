Party leaders start campaign push ahead of Holyrood vote

Scotland’s party leaders are kickstarting their Holyrood election campaigns as the race to become the next first minister gets officially under way.

With the Scottish Parliament having finished on Wednesday, five of the main parties standing in the election are holding launch events on Thursday.

With six weeks to go until polling day, the contest is now fully under way.

First Minister John Swinney will formally start the SNP’s election campaign at an event in Glasgow – with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay also marking the occasion.

Scottish Green co-leaders Ross Greer and Gillian Mackay will also be out on the campaign trail, along with Alex Cole-Hamilton of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

There is no event planned by Reform UK – despite some polls suggesting Nigel Farage’s party could come second overall in the May 7 election.

However, the campaign gets under way with the Reform UK Scotland leader having been forced to apologise for a homophobic joke he made in 2018.

Mr Swinney insisted that Reform could be “locked out of power” if the SNP “win big” with a majority in the Scottish Parliament.

He has already set the SNP the goal of winning an overall majority at Holyrood in a bid to force a second referendum on independence.

But Mr Swinney said such a result also “locks Nigel Farage out of any influence in Scotland’s Parliament”.

He also told how an “historic majority” for the SNP after May 7 “unlocks the potential for truly transformational change with independence”.

Speaking ahead of the campaign launch, the SNP leader said: “Be in no doubt, without an SNP majority there is always the potential for a grubby, backroom deal between Labour and Reform.”

Mr Sarwar, however, insisted the upcoming election was “the first opportunity in a generation to change the government in Scotland”, with the Scottish Labour leader telling voters: “It is not one we can afford to miss.

“After 20 years of SNP government, Scotland needs change, and this is the only party that can deliver it.

“Scotland’s choice is a simple one – a third decade of SNP Government with John Swinney as first minister, or a Scottish Labour government with me as first minister.”

The Scottish Tory leader, meanwhile, urged voters to back his party to “stop Swinney and his push to break up the United Kingdom”.

Mr Findlay said polling had already indicated the SNP is on the brink of a majority – branding this a “nightmare prospect”.

While he claimed Mr Swinney was “already boasting about winning a majority”, the Conservative leader stated: “If Scots get behind the Scottish Conservatives, we can stop Swinney and his push to break up the United Kingdom.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay urged voters to back his party to ‘stop Swinney and his push to break up the United Kingdom’ (Robert Perry/PA)

Scottish Green co-leader Gillian Mackay claimed that Scotland was being “held back by a tired, broken and incompetent Labour government, and an SNP who won’t take the action that is needed”.

She said: “Over the weeks ahead we will be speaking to communities all across Scotland, listening to them and sharing our plans for a fairer, greener and better future.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he was “bursting with excitement” for the election campaign.

He said: “I will be travelling all over our country letting people know that the Liberal Democrats are winning again, with more councillors, a record number of MPs and more to come.”

He will launch his party’s campaign in the Edinburgh Northern constituency, saying Lib Dems are “on the verge” of winning the seat from the SNP.

“Our victories can deny them the parliamentary majority that John Swinney craves,” Mr Cole-Hamilton said.