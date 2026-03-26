Magilligan praised as one of the best UK prisons in inspection report

Magilligan has been described as one of the best prisons in the UK in an inspection report that praised its “excellent” staff-prisoner relationships.

An unannounced inspection was carried out into the prison near Limavady in September, by Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJI), and inspectors from three other organisations.

They found good staff-prisoner relationships and lower levels of violence and use of force than in similar prions in England and Wales.

Chief inspector of CJI Jacqui Durkin, and chief inspector of HM’s Inspectorate of Prisons in England and Wales, Charlie Taylor, said it was considered one of the best prisons in the UK.

Magilligan medium security prison near Limavady in Co Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)

“Outcomes for the men held at Magilligan Prison had improved since our last inspection in 2021 and were assessed as ‘good’ against each of the four healthy prison tests of safety, respect, purposeful activity and preparation for release,” they said.

While the report noted some areas of concern, it added: “Magilligan, however, is now one of the very best prisons in the United Kingdom, and leaders and staff can rightly be proud of the positive, rehabilitative environment they have created.”

The report raised four priority and seven key concerns, including in relation to drug use at the prison, with almost a quarter of prisoners saying they had developed a problem with drug misuse while at the prison.

“The misuse of drugs by prisoners, including prescription medication, irrespective of who prescribed it or how it has got into the possession of a prisoner who should not be taking it, is a threat to the prison’s stability,” said Ms Durkin.

“While we acknowledge the steps being taken to prevent drugs entering the prison, inadequate funding and lengthy waiting lists for substance misuse and addiction services is contributing to the likelihood of prisoners resorting to illegitimate drug use to manage their addictions within the prison.”

Concerns were also raised about infrastructure, such as the Second Word War Nissen huts that are used to host workshops.

Inspectors found 19 examples of notable positive practice, that other prisons could learn from or adopt, and that 22 of the 30 recommendations made after the last inspection had been achieved in full or in part.

The Education and Training Inspectorate found the education provision for prisoners to be generally of good quality and the level of attainment had improved, with 43% of qualifications achieved at Level 2.

Inspectors also found evidence of good support and the use of mentors to help prisoners with literacy.

Mr Taylor noted that time out of cell was also found to be among the best inspectors had seen in recent years, with prisoners unlocked for between eight to 10 hours each day, and only a few prisoners not involved in education, skills, work or other activities.

Developments in healthcare were also highlighted, including the appointment of a learning and disability nurse to work with neurodivergent prisoners and those with learning disabilities.

It also praised a formal data-sharing agreement between the prison and the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, representing the first electronic shared record of its kind and considered a leading example across the UK.

Ms Durkin also noted that prisoners were supported with maintaining family ties and friendships and said 72% of prisoners said their experiences at Magilligan had made them less likely to reoffend.

“Staff knew the men in their care and were able to offer bespoke support to individual prisoners,” Ms Durkin said.

“These positive relationships underpinned much of the good work the inspection team saw and contributed to the low level of violence and use of force compared to other similar prisons in England and Wales.”

Governor of Magilligan Gary Milling paid tribute to everyone working in the prison, and said it was the culmination of many years of hard work.

“We like to think of Magilligan as a family, made up of many parts,” he said.

“Firstly, the leadership team and prison staff, but also the many partner agencies that work so hard to make this prison a success.

“While there are too many to name, each of them is a vital part in our work to support and challenge the men in our care, and to play our part in building a safer Northern Ireland.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the inspection report and said it was an “outstanding result” for Magilligan Prison.

“To be recognised as one of the best prisons in the UK is a significant achievement, particularly when our entire justice system is operating under such immense pressure.

“What stands out most in this report is the culture of respect. Our prisons are at their most effective when they focus on rehabilitation and hope.

“By providing a safe and supportive environment, Magilligan is not just holding people in custody; it is actively reducing the likelihood of reoffending and making our entire community safer.

“I want to thank the governor, Gary Milling, and his staff for their commitment to excellence.”

Beverley Wall, director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said Magilligan being described “as a model for the rest of the UK is a significant achievement”.

She added: “I am extremely proud of the team at Magilligan. This inspection report validates what we have long recognised, that the leadership and staff at this establishment are delivering to an exceptionally high standard.”