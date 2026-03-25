William and Kate attend enthronement of first female Archbishop of Canterbury

The Prince of Wales has deputised for the King at the enthronement of the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, just days after a move to draw a line under questions about his commitment to the Christian faith.

William, who was joined by the Princess of Wales, is a future Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and the couple witnessed the deeply religious ceremony from their seats in the quire of Canterbury Cathedral.

The Waleses smiled and clapped along with the 2,000-strong congregation as those gathered for the historic service erupted with applause after Dame Sarah Mullally was formally enthroned.

Kate held on to her hat amid windy conditions outside the cathedral (Yui Mok/PA)

William and Kate, who had no active role in the ceremony, listened to the first sermon by the new Archbishop, in which she spoke of her hopes for peace in the Middle East, and acknowledged failures on safeguarding in the church, referencing “victims and survivors” and the “pain experienced” by those harmed by “actions, inactions, and failures of those in our own Christian churches and communities”.

Dame Sarah also urged the congregation to visit a church, saying: “Maybe as you are listening to me, you are thinking about your own journey. Perhaps it’s smooth, perhaps it’s hard.

“Knowing God is with you on the journey makes all the difference. I encourage you to visit a church – for a quiet prayer or for a conversation. If you want to talk, you will be heard.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally smiles during her installation ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Heir to the throne William has not been known for his Christian beliefs and is not a regular churchgoer, but will one day be crowned and anointed in holy oil – “the conferment of God’s grace upon a ruler” – as monarch at his coronation.

Three days ahead of Dame Sarah’s installation, an aide to the 43-year-old prince sought to draw a line under debate on William’s stance on religion by saying he had a “quieter” commitment to the Church of England.

The aide added: “He understands the importance of the role he will inherit and is committed to carrying it forward with sincerity, authenticity and a clear sense of purpose.”

While the King is head of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

The Princess of Wales wore a wide-brimmed Juliette Botterill hat for the occasion (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The ceremony featured a mandate – a legal instruction – from the King, which was read by the Principal Registrar of the Province of Canterbury, Darren Oliver, giving the monarch’s instruction to install Dame Sarah in the role.

As the prince and princess arrived at the cathedral on Wednesday afternoon, Kate, in a long grey fitted Suzannah coat, held on to her wide-brimmed Juliette Botterill hat amid windy weather in Canterbury.

The congregation, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, stood while the Waleses processed side-by-side through the nave to their seats in the quire, as a royal fanfare sounded.

The prince and princess walk through the nave to their seats (Gareth Fuller/PA)

William appeared to particularly enjoy the performance by the African Choir of Norfolk who sang and danced through the cathedral, singing the joyful acclamation Muhona in their brightly coloured dresses, with the prince smiling as the singers entered the quire.

Dame Sarah is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, and first female to hold the high office in its 1,400-year history.

Her installation ceremony marks the symbolic start of her ministry.

William and Kate met Dame Sarah for the first time since she took up office when they sat down for informal talks at Lambeth Palace in February.