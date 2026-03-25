Why is UK inflation steady and how will the Iran war affect it?

Inflation remained steady in February before the war in Iran sparked a jump in global energy prices.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported an annual rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation of 3% for the month, the same as in January.

It came after price rises had slowed to a 10-month low in the previous month, but now sit amid a backdrop of concerns that inflation will jump soon due to the impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

Here, the Press Association looks at why inflation stayed flat for the month, what it means for households and how the Iran war will affect the cost of living.

– What is inflation?

Inflation is the term used to describe the rising price of goods and services.

The inflation rate refers to how quickly prices are going up.

February’s inflation rate of 3% means if an item cost £100 a year ago, it would now cost £103.

It means that prices are rising are at the same pace they were a month earlier.

– Which prices are rising?

The February data showed that clothing and footwear prices contributed to inflation, with prices up 0.9% for the month – its highest level since March 2025 – after previously staying flat in January.

This, therefore, had the largest upward contribution to inflation for the month.

Within this area, the average cost of women’s clothes in February was 3.0% higher than a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month.

Elsewhere, some kitchen electrical goods saw inflation accelerate in February, including fridges, freezers, coffee machines and tea-makers.

Inflation also picked up for passenger air travel, with prices on average 3.8% higher than a year earlier.

– Is inflation falling in any areas?

Recent price increases in alcohol and tobacco slowed last month on the back of slowing inflation for beer, wine and spirits.

The ONS data also showed that food and non-alcoholic drink inflation slowed to 3.3% in February, the lowest level since last March.

It was partly linked to a sharp slowdown in chocolate price inflation while the price of butter and low-fat milk went from increases in January to falling in February.

The price of petrol and diesel also contributed towards a downwards drag on inflation.

Air passenger travel inflation increased in February (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Petrol prices were 5.4% lower last month than a year earlier, while diesel prices were down 3.6%, although this pattern is likely to be very temporary.

– How will the Iran conflict impact prices?

Weeks of intensifying attacks in the Middle East, disruption to energy production and shipping delays in the Strait of Hormuz are all likely to have significant impacts on the global economy.

This has already been seen through increases in oil and gas prices.

The price of Brent crude oil currently sits at around 98.2 US dollars (£73.22), more than 30% higher than before the conflict first escalated at the end of February.

Petrol and diesel prices for UK drivers have since increased and are therefore likely to show an impact in the official inflation data for March.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has risen from 132.9p on February 27 to 146.4p on Monday.

Diesel prices have surged from 142.4p to 169.8p over the same period.

The significant increase in gas prices is also set to feed through into energy costs for UK households and businesses.

The household energy price cap for April is already fixed and will result in a decrease in bills, but higher pricing is expected to feed into the next pricing period, which starts in July.

Energy consultancy Cornwall Insight said its forecast for the watchdog’s next price cap had surged to £1,973 a year for a typical dual fuel household – an increase of £332 or 20% on April’s cap.

Many households across the UK have already also been impacted by a jump in the cost of some heating oil, which is not covered by the price cap.

– How high could inflation rise?

In the short term, inflation might not rise but actually fall, and could move closer towards the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target.

ING developed market economist James Smith said inflation is still likely to fall back in the very short term and could drop to 2.3% in April, due to lower energy bills and a smaller rise in water bills coming into effect.

However, this is still higher than then 1.9% or 2% reading widely expected before the Iran war.

Mr Smith said, however, that current changes in energy prices mean inflation is set to peak between 3.5% and 4% this autumn. It is then likely to drop back towards target levels this year.

Most economists have suggested the rise will be somewhere in this range.

Experts at Investec have suggested it would peak around 3.5% in the third quarter, with fellow experts at EY predicting it is “likely to top 4%” later this year.

– What does it mean for interest rates?

Last week, the Bank of England voted to maintain interest rates at their current level of 3.75%.

Prior to the conflict, many economists had predicted that the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) would have cut interest rates to 3.5% at the meeting.

But following the vote, the Bank’s rate-setters ultimately indicated they were ready to raise borrowing costs should war in the Middle East keep energy prices elevated.

Higher interest rates are typically used as a tool to drag on demand in an effort to offset concerns over rising inflation, with the central bank seeking to bring inflation to around 2%.

Analysts at Investec said they expected two cuts in interest rates to 3.25% prior to the conflict but now expect that it will remain at 3.75% this year, before potentially being reduced in 2027.

Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, predicted a similar outlook for rates.

He said: “With the growth outlook weak, unemployment high and rising, and policy already restrictive, we think a prolonged hold for bank rate is the most likely outcome.”