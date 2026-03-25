Which items saw a jump in inflation in February – and where did it ease?

A jump last month in the annual rate of inflation for clothes, air travel and assorted kitchen equipment was offset by an easing in the cost of petrol and alcohol, helping to keep the UK’s overall rate unchanged at 3.0%.

The biggest upward pressure on prices came from clothing.

The average cost of women’s clothes in February was 3.0% higher than a year earlier, steeper than the annual rise of 2.1% recorded in January, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Men’s clothes were up 1.0% in price compared with a year earlier, following a jump of just 0.6% in January.

Children’s clothes were 0.5% lower last month than a year ago, but this was a smaller drop than in January, when they were 2.9% lower, reflecting a rise in prices in shops.

A range of kitchen electrical goods saw inflation accelerate in February, including fridges, freezers, coffee machines and tea makers.

Inflation picked up for passenger air travel, with prices on average 3.8% higher than a year earlier, up from an annual rise of only 0.6% the previous month.

A handful of everyday groceries also saw a sharper jump in prices in February than January, particularly pasta, couscous, tea, crisps and fish.

Helping to offset all of these upwards pressures was a slowdown in the rate of inflation for alcoholic drinks.

The average price of beer was up 1.6% year on year in February, lower than the much steeper jump of 5.3% in January, while wine was up just 0.5%, compared with 2.2% the previous month.

Petrol prices were 5.4% lower last month than a year earlier, larger than the drop of 2.8% in January, reflecting a fall in the cost of filling up at the pumps.

Diesel prices showed a similar trend, down 3.6% year on year in February compared with a drop of 1.1% in January.

Inflation eased sharply for chocolate, with the annual rate up 7.8% last month following a steep jump of 14.7% in January.

Other items that saw a slowing in the rate of inflation included whole milk, margarine, potatoes and soft drinks.

A small number of items recorded a swing from positive inflation in January – a year on year increase – to negative inflation in February – a year on year fall – such as cleaning equipment, butter and low-fat milk.

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to January, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to February.

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of change:

Refrigerators, freezers and fridge-freezers: January down 4.2%, February up 7.5%

Coffee machines and tea-makers: Jan up 0.1%, Feb up 5.4%

Mineral or spring waters: Jan up 3.3%, Feb up 7.2%

Passenger air travel: Jan up 0.6%, Feb up 3.8%

Pasta and couscous: Jan up 1.2%, Feb up 3.9%

Rice: Jan down 2.4%, Feb up 0.1%

Children’s clothes: Jan down 2.9%, Feb down 0.5%

Breakfast cereals: Jan up 3.0%, Feb up 4.4%

Tea: Jan up 2.7%, Feb up 4.1%

Crisps: Jan up 0.9%, Feb up 2.0%

Passenger train travel: Jan up 4.7%, Feb up 5.8%

Women’s clothes: Jan up 2.1%, Feb up 3.0%

Fish: Jan up 1.2%, Feb up 2.0%

Men’s clothes: Jan up 0.6%, Feb up 1.0%

Eggs: Jan up 3.4%, Feb up 3.7%

– Examples where annual inflation has eased: