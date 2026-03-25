Weight loss jabs’ medicine-cosmetics blurring ‘raises black market drugs risk’

People buying weight loss jabs on social media or from other unregistered sellers may not always be aware they are from the black market, MPs have heard.

Andy Morling, head of the criminal enforcement unit at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), there has been a “blurring of the edges between a medicine and a cosmetic” in recent years that has been “extraordinary unhelpful”.

He also claimed that profit margins from black market sales of medicines can rival cocaine and heroin.

Mr Morling appeared in front of the Health and Social Care Committee on Wednesday as part of its inquiry into food and weight management.

The session focused on weight loss jabs, known as GLP1s.

He told MPs that the MHRA has seized 81,000 doses of GLP-1 drugs in the last three years and that “99 times out of 100”, the products are genuine.

“That doesn’t make it safe, it hasn’t been produced in accordance with manufacturing processes,” Mr Morling said. “The sterility is questionable, the dosage is questionable.”

He added: “The side effects that we’re seeing from the fake products are broadly comparable with the side-effects of the genuine product.

“So from a purely public safety perspective, this is not keeping me awake at night in quite the same way as other aspects of medicines trafficking.”

Committee chair Layla Moran cited the case of 53-year-old Karen McGonigal, whose two daughters claim her death in May last year came days after she was illegally administered a dose of semaglutide.

“It was a local Botox provider, I believe, who gave her this jab illegally, and I understand there is an ongoing investigation with Greater Manchester Police,” she added.

Mr Morling praised the women for speaking publicly about their mother’s death.

He said: “It’s so important to get the message out, because I honestly believe that a lot of people that are buying these products from the black market don’t know they’re buying from the black market.

“There’s been a blurring of the edges between a medicine and a cosmetic over the last 18 months, two years, that is extraordinarily unhelpful.”

He added: “One death associated with these products is one too many.”

Ms Moran said that Tony Saggers, the former head of drugs, threat and intelligence at the National Crime Agency, had described the supply of these drugs as “as bad as the illicit drugs like cocaine and heroin”.

Asked if he agreed, Mr Morling said “that’s not my experience”, but added: “I understand the point he’s making… the profits I think are equivalent, if not in excess of, in some situations with medicines generally.”

He also told MPs that while “inappropriate prescribing” of weight loss drugs, where they are given to patients with lower BMIs who may not need them, is “its own evil”, it does result in patients getting the genuine product.

He added: “Accessing through the black market is by far the bigger evil.”

There are currently 55 MHRA officers who “proactively patrol” the internet looking for illegal sellers, Mr Morling told MPs.

However, he said “half a dozen staff” are dedicated to looking for offending social media posts.

“I think ultimately it’s a social media company to determine whether to take these things down or not, whether they were they believe that they’re in breach of the law. We can ask them to, we can’t compel them to.”

He added that there is a “spectrum” that the regulator is seeing, with illegal online sellers at one end and genuine prescribers at the other.

He added: “What we see is a bit of the blurring of the lines between the two, where there are illegal medicine sellers purporting to be prescribing when in fact, it’s just a front for an illegal online pharmacy.

“It’s difficult for the public to tell the difference sometimes between the two.”

In an earlier panel, representatives of online private providers told MPs that around one in five people buying weight loss jabs on their platform would be eligible for the drugs on the NHS.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommends tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and semaglutide (Wegovy) for weight management on the NHS with strict BMI criteria.

Dr Simon Doyle, public policy and partnerships lead at Eucalyptus (Juniper) and part of the coalition of Responsible Digital Health, said: “Up to around 20% of our patients actually meet that criteria.

“So having a BMI more than 35 and an associated condition, or a BMI over 40. I think that really shows that the digital providers, or the private sector providers are working alongside the NHS to actually manage the obesity crisis.”