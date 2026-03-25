Watchdog probing force’s handling of sex abuse reports made against Andrew Tate

The police watchdog is investigating a force’s handling of sexual abuse allegations made against influencer Andrew Tate.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was probing Hertfordshire Constabulary’s response to reports made by three women after their case was closed in 2019 following a four-year investigation.

A former detective constable could face gross misconduct proceedings for “alleged failures to properly investigate” the case, the IOPC said.

The watchdog added that two former detective sergeants, who supervised the investigation, are being probed for alleged misconduct.

In a joint statement issued through their legal team, the three women who made the reports to the force said: “We are grateful that the IOPC has taken steps to investigate potential issues with how our reports were handled.

“From the beginning, all we have wanted is for our cases and the evidence to be fully and fairly considered by those with the power to do so.”

Tate’s three alleged victims have since taken their claims to the High Court alongside a fourth woman, who all allege the professional kickboxer used sexual violence against them.

Court documents show the controversial social media influencer is accused of holding a gun to a woman’s face before saying “you’re going to do as I say or there’ll be hell to pay”.

One of the claimants also alleges Tate assaulted her with a belt and grabbed her by the throat on a number of occasions in 2015.

The documents show other alleged victims claim he strangled them during sex while saying things such as “I’m just debating whether to rape you or not” and “who do you belong to?”.

Tate’s lawyers previously vehemently denied the claims made against him – saying the allegations are “false” and that they “were not controlled and did not behave as though they were controlled” by him.

A spokesperson for the influencer also said at the time that the allegations outlined in the documents are “unproven and untested”, and “categorically” denied.

The civil trial is due to take place in June this year.

The legal team of the three women who reported alleged abuse to police, McCue Jury & Partners, said the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) decision not to authorise charges in the case is currently the subject of a victim’s right to review.