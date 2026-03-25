Vatican urged to ‘pay attention’ as first woman becomes Archbishop of Canterbury

A Catholic woman who flew in from the United States for the installation of the first female Archbishop of Canterbury has said she hopes the Vatican is “paying attention”.

Jane Varner Malhotra, 57, from Washington DC, held a sign that read “Catholics, let’s do this” outside Canterbury Cathedral in Kent on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the service to mark the beginning of Dame Sarah Mullally’s ministry.

Ms Varner Malhotra, who is a member of the Women’s Ordination Conference, said she has been advocating for women’s ordination in the Catholic Church for 50 years.

Dame Sarah is the first woman to hold the Church’s highest office in its 1,400-year history, while the Catholic Church still does not allow women to be ordained.

Ms Varner Malhotra told the Press Association: “I feel like you all are lucky, and I hope the Catholics can get ourselves together and get this going quickly.

“It was incredibly heart-warming to walk down the line of people as they were getting ready to enter and so many, representing different religions and communities of faith, cheering us on.

“Whereas I’ve been to the Vatican before, outside the Vatican, and a lot of Catholics feel they can’t express vocal support for this.”

Dame Sarah Mullally has been installed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms Varner Malhotra added: “Since I was a child, I wanted to be an altar server, and at that time they wouldn’t let girls do that.

“Ever since then I’ve been helping expand the Catholic imagination for what women can do.

“I’m here to celebrate this incredible, historic day for people around the world, whether or not you’re Christian, whether or not you’re Anglican or Catholic, it’s just a great milestone for people to see women in these important roles.”

Asked about Dame Sarah, Ms Varner Malhotra said she is a “natural leader”, adding: “You could see that from her pilgrimage to get here, not many people take that kind of approach.”

Dame Sarah walked to Canterbury from London on a six-day pilgrimage, which ended on Sunday.