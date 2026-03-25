Two men arrested over Golders Green ambulances arson attack

Two men have been arrested in connection with the Golders Green arson attack on Jewish community ambulances, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said the men, aged 47 and 45, were arrested on Wednesday morning at addresses in north-west London and central London.

They were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and both men have been taken to a London police station where they currently remain in police custody.

Officers are carrying out searches at the two addresses.

The arrests are linked to the ongoing investigation into an arson attack at approximately 1.35am on Monday March 23.

Four ambulances from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area of north London, were set on fire during the incident.