Swinney pledges ban on conversion practices if Westminster fails to act

John Swinney has pledged action to end the “abhorrent practice” of conversion therapy – saying if Westminster fails to introduce a UK wide ban a re-elected SNP government would act within the first year of the new Holyrood term.

The Scottish Government is continuing to talk to the Labour Government about the possibility of a ban on such practices across the whole of the UK.

But he said if UK ministers “are unable to bring forward a fully inclusive ban” then the SNP – if it wins May’s Scottish election – would bring forward its own Bill.

The Scottish Government is in talks with the UK Government about a ban on conversion practices, Mr Swinney said (Aaron Chown/PA)

The SNP had previously pledged to end conversion therapy as part of its power sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens – but no action was taken, with Scottish ministers instead saying last year they would work with Westminster on a joint approach.

However speaking at Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Swinney made clear: “Conversion practices cause lasting harm and have no place in Scotland.”

Asked for an update on the situation at First Minister’s Questions, he stated: “The SNP Government is clear we will end this abhorrent practice and ensure everyone can live free from abuse.”

He said the Government had already “publicly consulted on proposals for Scottish legislation, but added that the Scottish Government was continuing to speak to Westminster to “explore UK wide legislations”.

But Mr Swinney went on to say: “I am clear that if the UK Government are unable to bring forward a fully inclusive ban, we will publish our own Bill in year one of the next parliamentary session, should the people of Scotland re-elect my Government.”

He had been asked about the issue by SNP backbencher Joe FitzPatrick, who is stepping down from Holyrood ahead of the May 8 election.

Mr FitzPatrick made clear that such practices are “abhorrent” and a “stain on our country”.

He added that Scotland had “made great strides towards equality” and insisted such practices “should be banned as quickly as possible”.

Mr Swinney told him: “The Government is absolutely committed to equality and to advancing the rights of the LGBTQI+ community and to ending harmful and abusive conversion practices in Scotland.”