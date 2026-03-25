Reform will ‘dismantle’ NHS if they win election, DWP Secretary warns

A Reform UK government would dismantle the NHS, the Work and Pensions Secretary has warned.

Pat McFadden said the party had “no answers” for Scotland ahead of the Holyrood election in May.

He claimed Nigel Farage’s party, under its Scottish leader Malcolm Offord, would replace the NHS with an insurance model.

Asked if there was still anger in his party over Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s call for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, the minister insisted Mr Sarwar still had his backing and described him as a “breath of fresh air”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Reform UK Scottish leader Malcolm Offord (right) at the Reform UK Scotland manifesto launch (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr McFadden said he still spoke to the Scottish Labour MSP “regularly”. The Scottish leader previously admitted that he had not spoken to the Prime Minister since his resignation demands in February.

Some surveys suggest Reform UK has pushed Labour into third spot ahead of the Scottish elections on May 7.

Speaking to the Press Association in Glasgow, Mr McFadden suggested Scottish Labour could prove the pollsters wrong.

He said: “I’m optimistic about the elections. I was the general election co-ordinator for the Labour general election campaign a couple of years ago, and I always believe we should respect the voters.

“It’s the voters who will decide the outcome of the election and they’ve not spoken yet.

Pat McFadden described Anas Sarwar as a ‘breath of fresh air’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“With regard to Reform, this is a party that offers no answers for Scotland.

“The only policy we know that they stand for is a policy to dismantle the model of the NHS that has served Scotland and the UK well for many years.

“We will never do that as the party that founded the NHS. We look forward to taking the fight to those who would dismantle that and replace it with some kind of insurance model.”

He urged Scots to back Labour at the election and said he still wanted Mr Sarwar to be the country’s leader in two months’ time.

“I want Anas Sarwar to be first minister,” he said. “I speak to him regularly. I think Anas is a breath of fresh air, and with the elections coming up in a matter of weeks now, in Scotland, there’s a very clear choice.

(l to r) Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, deputy leader Jackie Baillie and DWP Secretary Pat McFadden (Jane Barlow/PA)

“If people want no change and to carry on the same as things are, then they’ll vote for the party in power.

“If they want change and a fresh start for Scotland, then Anas Sarwar and the Scottish Labour Party is the force that brings that.”

Pressed on whether there was still anger over Mr Sarwar’s calls for Sir Keir to quit, the DWP Secretary added: “I want Anas to be first minister. I think he’s a breath of fresh air.

“I think he is the best prospect for the next first minister for Scotland, and between now and polling day I am 100% behind Anas Sarwar and the Scottish Labour Party in this election campaign.”

Reform UK Scotland has been approached for comment.