Police officer tells court of hostile environment at Epping asylum hotel protest

A police officer told a court there was a “very hostile environment” at an asylum seeker hotel protest, with missiles being thrown and people attacking officers with shields.

Chief Inspector Stuart Austin, of Essex Police, said police carriers were having their windscreens hit and wing mirrors torn off during demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on July 17 last year.

He told Chelmsford Crown Court that officers had earlier escorted a group of counter protesters from Stand Up To Racism from Epping tube station towards the Bell Hotel.

Mr Austin, who was the operational commander on the ground, known as the bronze commander, said it was a “very standard tactic” to do this.

He gave an example of, when policing football matches, escorting opposing fans from a transport hub to a venue.

The officer estimated there were 400 to 500 people in what he described as the anti-hotel group outside the Bell Hotel, and that as the counter-protesters approached from the tube station there was a “sudden rush off”.

“There was a sudden rush off by hundreds of people from in front of the Bell Hotel… to confront the group that was coming from the High Road,” he said.

He said officers made a cordon “to separate those two groups”.

“The intention was to prevent disorder, protect life and property and prevent a breach of the peace,” he said.

He added there was no “boxing in”.

“I saw angry people shouting, screaming,” he said.

Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex (Yui Mok/PA)

“I witnessed bottles being thrown, missiles being thrown from people outside the hotel towards the other protest group.

“It was a very hostile and febrile atmosphere.”

Lee Gower, 43, and Phillip Curson, 53, of Upminster, deny committing violent disorder during the demonstrations on July 17 last year and are on trial.

Gower, of Epping, also denies assaulting a police officer during the protest.

Mr Austin said Gower, who he had not met before, had approached the cordon on July 17.

Mr Austin said he told Gower he could not come through.

“He keeps coming towards me so I push him back on occasions,” he said.

“We end up him grabbing me, I end up grabbing him back, I would describe myself as grappling and after a few seconds it results in him being pushed back from the cordon line.”

The trial is being held at Chelmsford Crown Court (Chris Radburn/PA)

He said there was an initial deployment of 80 Essex Police officers and further officers from neighbouring forces later arrived, with Mr Austin saying there were “at least 200”.

He said officers initially planned to escort counter-protesters back to the tube station but “got stuck” part way “due to the overwhelming numbers from the anti-hotel protesters”.

“There was continuing to be missiles thrown at the counter protest group, bottles, I witnessed milk and flour being thrown that was purchased from the Shell garage that was nearby.”

He said it was “decided to utilise Metropolitan Police vehicles to put the protesters on and drop them outside the area”.

He said protesters remained outside the Bell Hotel until police “finally dispersed the crowd about 10.30pm”.

“I saw vehicles being damaged,” said Mr Austin.

“I saw people attacking officers with shields, missiles being thrown, Essex Police carriers having their windscreens hit, people tearing off wing mirrors.

“I was inside a carrier when it was attacked by people shouting, screaming.”

Police officers outside the Bell Hotel in Epping (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Asked about the crowd outside the Bell Hotel before counter-protesters arrived, the officer said: “It was tense.

“You had a mix of attendance from families with children right through to people who were clearly angry and very upset about the events that had happened in Epping.”

Asked by prosecutor Sam Willis if there was violence at that stage, Mr Austin replied: “Not at that stage.”

Multiple protests were held outside The Bell Hotel over the summer, after asylum seeker Hadush Kebatu was charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

The Ethiopian national, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents, was later found guilty of five offences – including sexual assault – at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Kebatu was jailed but wrongfully freed from HMP Chelmsford in October, before he was detained and deported to Ethiopia later that month.

The trial continues.