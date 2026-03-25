Parents of student killed by Valdo Calocane slam ‘grotesque’ police actions

The parents of a 19-year-old student who was stabbed to death by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane have said they will “never forgive” the police after officers accessed footage from the attacks and sent WhatsApp messages about their son’s injuries.

Emma Webber, whose son Barnaby was killed in the street, said a WhatsApp message sent by a Nottinghamshire Police officer referencing the undergraduate’s wounds is “disgusting and grotesque”.

Mr Webber and his friend Grace O’Malley-Kumar, a first-year medical student, were killed by Calocane in Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, in the early hours of June 13 2023, in an attack described as “the stuff of nightmares”.

The killer then fatally attacked caretaker Ian Coates, 65, before using his van to run over three pedestrians.

During their evidence on Wednesday, sat with a picture of Mr Webber on the desk, his parents told the inquiry they were made aware of a WhatsApp message sent by an officer because the Daily Mail were intending to publish an article about it the next day.

Mrs Webber told the central London inquiry into the attacks: “Reading the content of that WhatsApp message, it was so destructive, so destroying, so awful.

“I don’t mind the words being made public because the author of that message chose to refer to our children as being ‘properly butchered’ and ‘innards out’ and everything.

“That’s disgusting and grotesque.”

The mother said: “I think there is a clear line between gallows humour and a very clear need to be able to handle what is often a very, very difficult job, similarly to the way doctors or fire people would. But this steps over that mark.”

David Webber, Emma Webber and Barnaby’s brother Charlie Webber (Jacob King/PA)

She told the inquiry that officers had viewed footage of her son “lying on the road, having been brutally stabbed multiple times, fighting for his life and ultimately losing it”.

She continued: “And that’s wrong, that’s so wrong, and I will never forgive them. And I hope that they’re listening to part of this and rethinking their actions.”

David Webber, Barnaby’s father, said: “We were told all the way through this (the investigation) that, for VC (Valdo Calocane), privacy was massively important.

“And it does seem to me that again, in this case, my son, who was the victim here, his privacy was not taken into consideration.

“Grace’s privacy wasn’t taken in consideration. Ian’s wasn’t taken into consideration. You’re thinking ‘this is wrong, you can’t have it both ways’.”

Mr Webber said that the police had “let us down” by how they handled the case.

He said: “My brother’s a police officer, my sister an ex-police officer. I have nothing but respect for the police and have always had respect for the police.

“However in this particular case, they have fallen very short of what I would expect someone who is there to effectively protect the public should be doing.”

He added: “In this case, they have let us down. And they have acted in a way that I think is abhorrent.

“I can’t forgive them for that because this is my son, again, at the bottom of this.

“He didn’t ask for anything else, you know, he should have been protected by them and they didn’t do it.”

Mr Webber said it makes him “feel physically sick” that officers viewed footage from the attacks.

Flowers laid in Nottingham as the families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley Kumar and Ian Coates gathered to mark the second anniversary of their murders (Danny Lawson/PA)

In a speech at the end of their evidence, Mrs Webber said: “My son was murdered at 19-years-old by a violent, pernicious and dangerous 32-year-old man allowed to roam the streets and unleash his planned attacks with his rucksacks full of weapons and ambush those weaker than himself.

She continued: “It is the stuff of nightmares and the true face of evil. Clearly a sick individual, that is never disputed.

“However it is one that knew what he was doing, he knew it was wrong and he did it anyway.

“A master manipulator and a ticking time bomb, a tragedy waiting to happen.”

Earlier, Mr and Mrs Webber described the “unfolding horror” of learning that prosecutors intended to accept Calocane’s pleas of guilty to manslaughter.

Mr Webber said: “It’s a bit of a state of shock because you’ve set yourself up for this is what we’re doing – three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder.

“Then all of a sudden it’s a complete U-turn.”

Calocane, who admitted manslaughter and attempted murder, is detained indefinitely in a high-security hospital after prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility in January 2024.

The inquiry continues.