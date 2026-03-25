Offshore wind factory could bring 500 jobs to Scotland

A major offshore wind factory – creating 500 jobs – could be built in Scotland, an energy giant has announced.

Danish firm Vestas said it would fabricate major components for wind farms in Scotland if it receives further orders through a Government scheme.

A green energy auction – known as AR7 – secured what the UK Government claimed would be 8.4 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity in January.

Projects backed include Berwick Bank off Scotland’s east coast, with developments being paid £91 per megawatt hour they produce.

The plant would build nacelles – the protective housing used on the outside of turbines – and hubs, the central component which connects the blades and shaft.

It is not yet clear where the factory is to be built, or how much investment it will take to get it up and running.

Vestas chief executive Henrik Andersen said: “The UK Government has made a big statement with AR7, showcasing how wind energy creates a positive impact on energy security, sustainability, and affordability for end consumers.

Energy Security said the UK Government has driven confidence for the industry to invest in Scotland (PA)

“We welcome the UK and Scottish governments’ dedication to fostering a competitive offshore wind market and look forward to working together to progress our co-investment plans.

“Establishing a nacelle and hub assembly factory in Scotland would create hundreds of local jobs and support further jobs across the wider supply chain, delivering long‑lasting economic benefits to the region.”

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the Government’s “clean energy mission” is delivering jobs north of the border.

“This investment has happened because of the Government’s record-breaking offshore wind auction and the confidence our mission has given industry to invest in Scotland,” he said.

“We will not stop in driving to create many more jobs like these for Scotland and the UK.”