Man who killed father-of-two with ‘unprovoked’ single punch jailed

A man who killed a father-of-two after punching him once in an “utterly unprovoked” and “alcohol-fuelled” attack after a charity event has been jailed.

Jack Frogell, who was known as Olly, died after being hit by David Lewis after arriving to collect his wife and two children from Hemel Hempstead Football Club, in Hertfordshire, on October 24.

On Wednesday, Lewis was jailed for four years and two months at Luton Crown Court after admitting manslaughter in January.

The 38-year-old will serve two thirds in custody before being released on licence for the remainder of the sentence, Judge Michael Simon, the Honorary Recorder of Luton said.

In his sentencing remarks, the judge said the defendant had indicated to police he had drunk some eight pints of beer throughout the evening and told probation he had been drinking Guinness and tequila rose.

Judge Simon said: “The general dangers of drinking to excess are well-known, but this case so graphically illustrates the devastating consequences that can result from a single punch, a single act of violence.

“In this case that single act of violence was not only alcohol-fuelled but utterly unprovoked.

“It would seem that every aspect of your conduct in relation to Mr Frogell that night was seriously affected by your high level of self-induced intoxication.”

The court heard Mr Frogell had arrived shortly before midnight at the venue to collect his family and can be seen on CCTV “jovially greeting many others” as well as “playing pool with a young child”.

After the event was over, there was a “disturbance of some type” that did not involve Mr Frogell at all, or Lewis initially but did involve one of Lewis’s friends the judge said.

Later, the friend, referred to as Mr Jarman in the sentencing remarks, was stood outside the building next to Mr Frogell “without a hint of any difficulty or issue between them”.

Lewis was sentenced at Luton Crown Court (Nick Ansell/PA)

It is said Mr Jarman and Mr Frogell were not known to each other, the judge said.

“Mr Jarman then starts to walk towards the exit,” he continued, addressing the defendant.

“Some distance behind, Mr Frogell walks in the same direction, which is the exit in any event, but he stops again to talk to someone.

“You had followed, you say, because of a concern about Mr Jarman’s earlier behaviour and overhearing someone making a comment that made you think Mr Jarman might be at risk.

“Mr Jarman did not seem too concerned by what one can see on the CCTV and there is nothing in Mr Frogell’s actions to give cause for concern, indeed he can be seen walking towards and then past Mr Jarman, which is when you accost him and after a brief interaction, you swing the fatal punch.”

Mr Frogell, 48, was hospitalised and died nine days after the attack from a “severe, traumatic brain injury”, the judge said.

Of the incident, the judge said it was “at best a monumental, alcohol-fuelled misjudgment with catastrophic consequences.”

Addressing the defendant, the judge said: “You told probation that you expected Mr Frogell to get back up again after you punched him, but as is obvious from the CCTV and not disputed, you did not actually stay to see what the outcome of your violence was.

“You were however in the vicinity long enough to appreciate that Mr Frogell was not getting up.”

Lewis, a father-of-two, attended a police station to hand himself in the day after the attack, the judge said.

Judge Simon said he had heard during mitigation the defendant had expressed “genuine regret and sorrow” at his actions.

Of Mr Frogell, the judge said the victim personal statements read to court had told of the “special qualities” he possessed, as well as “his important role in the lives of his immediate and wider family and for all that he did for the benefit of others”.