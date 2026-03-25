Lyra McKee murder accused linked to scene by clothing and physical features

Three men accused of the murder of Lyra McKee have been linked to the scene by clothing and physical features, a court has heard.

The Belfast journalist, 29, died after being hit by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on April 18 2019.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the death.

Three men from Derry – Peter Cavanagh, 37, of Mary Street, Jordan Gareth Devine, 25, of Bishop Street, and Paul McIntyre, 58, of Kells Walk – have been charged with her murder.

Peter Cavanagh arriving at Belfast Crown Court (Niall Carson/PA)

They are also facing other charges connected to the shooting and the rioting.

Six other Derry men are on trial on charges including rioting and throwing petrol bombs.

They are: Joseph Patrick Barr, 37, of Sandringham Drive, Jude Forest Coffey, 28, of Gartan Square, Joseph Anthony Campbell, 25, of Gosheden Cottages, Patrick Anthony Gallagher, 33, of John Field Place, Christopher Joseph Gillen, 45, of Balbane Pass, and Kieran George McCool, 57, of Ballymagowan Gardens.

Another man accused of rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the night of the murder died during trial proceedings last year.

The defendants filled the dock at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday morning while the prosecution summed up their case against them.

Ms McKee’s sister Nichola was among those in the public gallery watching on.

Lyra McKee’s sister, Nichola Corner with her husband John Corner and Lyra McKee’s niece, Laura Rafferty (right) arriving at Belfast Crown Court (Niall Carson/PA)

Prosecuting barrister David McDowell KC said forensic image analyst Andrew Wooller identified 19 individuals by height, build, clothing and trainers who appeared to be involved in the disorder.

He said Cavanagh, Devine and McIntyre, as well as Campbell and Gillen, can be linked to the scene on April 18 by an analysis of imagery gathered, which includes footage filmed by an MTV crew on the day of the shooting.

Mr McDowell also contended that those involved in rioting in the area on April 16 and 18 “displayed forensic awareness” by burning clothing.

He noted a number of missing items of clothing associated with defendants that were not discovered during searches, nor have been produced since, suggesting, he added, that they had been “deliberately disposed of”.

He described this as an “important strand in this case”.

The trial continues.