John Boyega to appear in documentary about death of his friend Damilola Taylor

Star Wars actor John Boyega will appear in a documentary about the death of his friend Damilola Taylor, the BBC has announced.

The programme, with the working title Damilola Taylor: The Last 24 Hours, will explore the final hours of the 10-year-old’s life before he was fatally stabbed in Peckham, south-east London, on November 27 2000 – just meters from his home.

The killing made headlines across the country and became a crucial moment in sparking a national conversation around the tragedy of knife crime.

Damilola Taylor was murdered in 2000 (PA)

The BBC One documentary will explore the impact Damilola’s death had on the people who knew him, including his childhood friend Boyega who was one of the last people who saw him alive and who will give previously unheard testimony.

Other close friends and family members will also appear in the documentary with an account of the events that led to the schoolboy’s death and the impact of the murder on their lives.

Directed by filmmaker Alex Thomas, the film retraces Damilola’s final day and examines the environment and pressures shaping the lives of young people around him at that time.

John Boyega will appear in the BBC show (Ian West/PA)

It will also explore the rise in knife-related crimes over the 25 years since his death.

Thomas said: “Damilola’s story has never been told through the experience of the young people who were living it at the time.

“This film shows what it meant to grow up in an environment shaped by fear, bullying and the need to protect yourself — and how those pressures influenced the choices people made.

“Twenty-five years on, those experiences still stay with them, and many of those pressures still exist for young people today.”

Damilola Taylor: The Last 24 Hours will air on BBC One and iPlayer with transmission details yet to be announced.