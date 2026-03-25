Health board becomes first in UK to roll out miscarriage cradle kits

A Scottish health board is set to become the first in the UK to roll out an innovative medical device intended to provide “greater care and dignity” to those experiencing miscarriage.

Beginning this year, the rollout will see miscarrying women in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) hospitals able to take home a “miscarriage collection cradle”, giving them a respectful way to manage their loss at home.

Designed to fit beneath a toilet seat, the device provides an alternative to surgery and helps preserve pregnancy tissue for genetic testing, which could offer insights into the cause of the miscarriage.

The cradle was designed by a team at Dignity Care, whose director Laura Corcoran said she was inspired to create it after experiencing her own pregnancy loss.

“When I experienced miscarriage at home, I faced an incredibly difficult situation without the right support,” the former NHS engineer explained.

“That deeply personal experience led me to design something that could help others navigate the practical and emotional challenges with greater care and dignity.”

The cradle can be used at home or in hospital, and with features intended to reduce contamination and distress it replaces a process that many families have previously experienced in facilities not designed for this purpose.

Ms Corcoran added: “This is about real choice. When someone experiences pregnancy loss they should be supported to manage it in the way that feels right for them.

“Our aim is to ensure people feel cared for, respected and supported at one of the most difficult moments they may face.

“This is another positive step in how we’re supporting women to feel more in control of their care, enabling them to have dignified experiences at home.

“It is also a holistic approach to care, considering both a woman’s mental health and wellbeing involved in miscarriage as well as the physical side.”

Dignity Care is working with NHS laboratories to assess whether the use of the collection cradle improves the quality of genetic samples collected compared with obtaining them through surgery.

If successful, it could increase the success rate of testing without the need for surgery, and help families gain insight into the causes of miscarriage.

Zara Gavin, who experienced a miscarriage in 2021, is one of those supporting the introduction of the device by the health board.

Ms Gavin, who works as a scientist in West Lothian, said she began bleeding the day before her 12-week scan, and was later told her baby had died.

“I went to hospital for a scan and they confirmed we had lost the baby,” she said.

Laura Cororan is director of Dignity Care (Dignity Care/PA)

“I was given several leaflets and sent home, but I had no real understanding of what I was about to go through or what to expect.”

She miscarried later that night at home.

“I was in agony for hours and I didn’t realise the pain I was experiencing were contractions,” she said.

“I also didn’t realise that when the pain stopped, it meant I had passed the baby.

“Having clearer information and the option of something like the cradle would give families more understanding.”

Nikki Harvey, lead nurse gynaecology and early pregnancy at NHSGGC, said: “We understand how upsetting a miscarriage can be for many women and we have processes in place to ensure they feel supported when this happens to them.

“We’re pleased to be gradually introducing the collection cradle, offering it to women where it is clinically appropriate, starting with the Royal Alexandra Hospital and then into our other sites.”

By reducing the need for surgery the device has also been shown to save money, with an independent health economic report suggesting it could save between £6.7 million and £11.2 million annually, freeing up an estimated 7,300 to 12,000 surgery slots.

Research shows one in three women experiencing pregnancy loss attend A&E, yet one in five are turned away without treatment – indicating many families need compassionate support and practical guidance as much as clinical intervention.

The rollout will begin at the Royal Maternity Unit before moving on to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Princess Royal Maternity Hospital.

While a small number of hospitals have used the device elsewhere in the UK, Glasgow’s commitment represents the first full integration across multiple hospital sites, with guaranteed access for eligible patients over the coming year.

The move is supported by £1.5 million in Scottish Government funding dedicated to compassionate miscarriage services.