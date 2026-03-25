Glasgow Central reopens after ‘tremendous’ effort following nearby blaze

All train services at Glasgow Central have resumed after a fire which ravaged a nearby building earlier this month, leading to the station’s closure in one of the “most significant” events in its history.

Platforms at the station all reopened on Wednesday, after some did so last week, and shops and station facilities are also operating again.

The fire began in a vape shop on Union Street on Sunday March 8 and spread through the building and around the corner, with only the facade of the B-listed Victorian building at the junction with Gordon Street left standing.

The main part of the station was shut for more than a week while demolition work continued on the fire-damaged building, though platforms seven to 15 were brought back into use on Wednesday March 18.

The fire caused major damage (Network Rail/PA)

Network Rail Scotland said that following substantial progress on the demolition, the size of the exclusion zone can be reduced, meaning platforms one to six reopened on Wednesday March 25.

All platforms are fully available for passenger services from Wednesday, including ScotRail, Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, CrossCountry and Caledonian Sleeper services.

Innis Keith, Network Rail Scotland health, safety and environment director, said there had been a “tremendous” effort to enable the station to open again.

He said: “We’ve got all of our platforms opened up, and our train operating companies are running full time tables in and out of Glasgow Central, and we’re seeing our customers return to normal, and our passengers using the station as normal – it’s a great day for us.

“When we saw the pictures of the devastating fire, the turnaround from that devastation to being able to open the station within two and a half weeks is tremendous.

“It has involved so many people across the rail industry and colleagues at Glasgow City Council all working together to get the station open and functioning again.

“When we saw the pictures of the fire unfolding we were really worried for the station – it’s got be one of the most significant events that the station has gone through.”

A small exclusion zone remains in place on the high-level concourse as work continues on the fire-damaged building.

The entrances on Gordon Street and Union Street remain shut as part of the small exclusion zone still in place.

The upper Hope Street entrance, the Hope Street driveway and the low-level entrances are open and staff are on hand to guide passengers.

The low-level station, which is below the main concourse of the high-level station, reopened for train services from Wednesday March 11.

The reopening of the high-level station comes after detailed inspections, operational checks, repairs and cleaning.

Workers demolished the facade of the building (Andrew Milligan/PA)

ScotRail is resuming its normal timetable from Glasgow Central high level on Wednesday.

David Ross, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “It’s great news for our customers. We’re really delighted that we’re able to restore a full normal timetable here at high level in Glasgow Central.

“In addition to the timetable we’ve been running as normal for the low level, lots of work has taken place over the past few weeks to get things back up and running as quickly as we have done with the fire service, Glasgow City Council, Network Rail and ScotRail, all working together to get things back to as normal as possible.

“There’s still some differences for the station. We’ve got a couple of exits and entrances that are not available to us, but the majority of the station is open, and we’ve got our timetable and our services back to business as usual.

“So it’s great news for our customers, and our staff are delighted to welcome our customers back.”

ScotRail said there may be some minor alterations to services as some trains may be out of position following the station closure, and advised passengers to check their journey before travelling.