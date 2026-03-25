First female Archbishop of Canterbury: Teenage me could not have imagined this

The first woman to become Archbishop of Canterbury has said her teenage self could not have imagined making history as the top bishop in the Church of England.

Dame Sarah Mullally was enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral in front of a 2,000-strong congregation, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Hundreds of people had gathered outside the cathedral ahead of the service, including one man who said he was keen to “see this brilliant moment in history”.

The Primates of the Anglican Communion arrive for the enthronement (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nods to the contribution of women were woven throughout the service on Wednesday, including music celebrating the contribution of female scholars, musicians and writers through the years to the Church.

Some of the so-called “Africa Six” – the first female Anglican bishops from across Africa – formed part of the cathedral procession.

Dame Sarah, who was named last year as the first woman to hold the high office of Archbishop of Canterbury in its 1,400-year history, told the congregation her younger self could not have envisaged this day.

During her sermon she referred to Mary, the mother of God, who she said had to trust “in a future she couldn’t yet see – a future she could never have imagined”.

Dame Sarah, who became a Christian at 16, said: “This resonates with me, as I look back over my life – at the teenage Sarah, who put her faith in God and made a commitment to follow Jesus.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Canterbury Cathedral (Yui Mok/PA)

“I could never have imagined the future that lay ahead, and certainly not the ministry to which I am now called.”

The archbishop, in an earlier interview with the BBC, had said she hoped the ceremony “celebrating women” could show people “it’s entirely possible for you to follow your dreams and what you want to do”.

Near the start of the ceremony, historically known as an enthronement, Dame Sarah performed the traditional knock three times at the cathedral’s West Door using her pastoral staff, before being welcomed by local schoolchildren from John Wallis Academy in Ashford, Kent.

A mandate sent from the King, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and was represented at the service by his son and heir William, was read aloud instructing officials to proceed to the installation.

She smiled broadly and looked moved as applause erupted after she was formally enthroned, having been installed in two chairs – first the diocesan Bishop’s Chair, which dates from 1844, and then the ancient Chair of St Augustine, which dates from the early 13th century.

Members of the clergy arrive for the enthronement ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

While Dame Sarah’s appointment has been welcomed by many, she has also recognised that there is not universal support for women bishops, and has pledged to “create a space where there is difference”.

While the King is technically head of the Church, Dame Sarah has become the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Her election was described as “devastating” by Archbishop Henry Ndukuba of the Church of Nigeria, who said last year it was insensitive “to the conviction of the majority of Anglicans who are unable to embrace female headship in the episcopate”.

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda and chairman of Gafcon (Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans), Laurent Mbanda, previously published a statement saying the “majority of the Anglican Communion still believes that the Bible requires a male-only episcopacy”.

In her BBC interview Dame Sarah was asked about continued controversy about women bishops.

Members of the clergy ahead of the enthronement (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said: “What I’m conscious of is the installation will be a wonderful celebration.

“There’ll be lots of people there and I suppose, in my role, in my ministry, what I seek to do is to try and find space and hospitality for everyone, to create a space where there is difference, but there is also welcome, and that I seek to support everybody’s ministry in whatever their theological view is, and to encourage them in their vocation to follow Christ.”

Dame Sarah previously pledged to speak out on misogyny – something she said she had experienced herself and which she said must be spoken about “so that you bring it out into the open”.

Dame Sarah, a former bishop of London, arrived in Canterbury on Sunday after a six-day walking pilgrimage during which she met people as part of her preparation for her new role.

She told the BBC: “Whilst I think I’m just Sarah, people see the Archbishop, so trying to use simple language, you know, listening to them, meeting people, where they are, is really important.”

While she was confirmed in post at a St Paul’s Cathedral ceremony in January, Wednesday was the first occasion she had delivered a sermon in the role.

Dame Sarah has replaced Justin Welby, after he announced his resignation in November 2024 over failures in handling an abuse scandal.

She has also previously acknowledged the challenges ahead because of the “legacy of deep harm and mistrust” she said existed after past safeguarding failures in the Church.

In her sermon she noted the “hurt” that exists among victims of abuse.

She said: “We must not overlook or minimise the pain experienced by those who have been harmed through the actions, inactions, or failures of those in our own Christian churches and communities.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally walked to Canterbury from London (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Today, and every day, we hold victims and survivors in our hearts and in our prayers, and we must remain committed to truth, compassion, justice and action.”

She also referred to the absence of some who had been invited but were unable to attend amid the war in the Middle East.

She said: “We pray for them without ceasing, and for all those in war-torn areas of the world – in Ukraine, in Sudan, and Myanmar, that they would know God’s presence with them, just as we pray for peace to prevail.”

Wednesday’s ceremony went ahead despite the meningitis outbreak in Kent, as officials said the event had been “categorised as low risk”.

Among the congregation were NHS nurses and carers working in hospitals and hospices in Canterbury, in honour of Dame Sarah’s previous role as chief nursing officer in England before she was ordained.

On her procession through the cathedral after her installation Dame Sarah stopped in front of Kate and William and bowed her head towards them, and was later seen chatting animatedly with the royal couple before they made their way to their car.