Camilla and her late father’s love of books to be explored in BBC documentary

Queen Camilla and her late father will be the subject of a new BBC documentary showcasing their love of literature and others with a passion for books.

Camilla announced the film during a Clarence House reception celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Queen’s Reading Room book club, attended by the King and Hollywood stars Stanley Tucci, Sigourney Weaver and Booker Prize winning novelist, Sir Ben Okri.

The inaugural recipients of the Queen’s Reading Room medal were announced with Selina Brown named the national winner for transforming lives through black British literature, while Liz Waterland was the local winner for services to literature in her community in Lincolnshire.

Camilla and her father Major Bruce Shand leaving Westminster Abbey, London, after the service to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation (PA)

In a speech, the Queen described how her literary project was launched in lockdown to share her “lifelong conviction that books make life better” and has since grown into a festival, donated thousands of books and forged partnerships with organisations combatting domestic violence and homelessness.

“I’m also delighted to announce that we have partnered with the BBC and Blink Films for a major new documentary that will showcase the life-transforming power of books – my father’s and my own experience included – for which the cameras are filming here today,” said Camilla.

The Queen is an avid reader and patron of a number of literary organisations, and inherited her love of books from her father Major Bruce Shand who also wrote about military history and published his war memoirs.

Major Shand served in the Second World War as a 12th Lancer, fought alongside the Desert Rats, received the Military Cross twice and was wounded and taken prisoner while fighting in North Africa.

Queen Camilla during a visit to Persephone Books, an independent publisher and bookshop founded in 1999, in Bath (Alastair Grant/PA)

In a Spectator magazine article Camilla reportedly said about her father: “He read to us as children. He chose the books, and we listened.

“He was probably the best-read man I’ve come across anywhere. He devoured books.”

The documentary, due to be screened in the autumn, will feature Camilla reflecting on her passion for books, sharing the childhood experiences that first sparked her interest in reading and the comfort she still finds in books, the BBC has said.

The Queen will recount memories of her father and his experience being held in a German prisoner of war camp when reading reinforced a lifelong enthusiasm for the written word.

Among the guests were many writers including Jojo Moyes and broadcaster Richard Osman, and the Queen told her guests: “You are indeed dangerous people: you look into our hearts and souls to expose the unvarnished truth, with all the strengths and weaknesses of the human condition.

“You allow us to experience life through another’s eyes, you encourage us, you make us laugh, you make us cry, you take us on magical journeys and you create a community of book lovers that transcends almost any barrier.”