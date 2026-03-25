Arrests in Germany after UK tracks inner tube shipment to suspected boat gang

An investigation sparked when UK law enforcement tracked inner tubes used as part of “go kits” for small boat launches has led to the arrests of four people in international raids.

The suspects, all Syrian nationals, were held in Germany as hundreds of police, with staff from the UK National Crime Agency, carried out raids in mainland Europe on Wednesday.

Boats and engines, as well as petrol cans, pumps and life jackets, were seized in raids on warehouses in the North Rhine-Westphalia region said to be linked to a people smuggling gang.

The investigation began when the NCA received a tip-off about a shipment of tyre inner tubes (NCA/PA)

Twelve sites in Germany were raided, and two in Belgium.

The investigation began when the NCA received a tip-off about a shipment of tyre inner tubes that arrived in Italy in March last year.

They are often given to migrants instead of life-jackets before they are crammed on to inflatable boats.

Investigators found that so-called go kits for smugglers were being assembled in Germany and then driven to France for use by gangs.

An officer moves a boat engine found during the raids in Germany on Wednesday (National Crime Agency/PA)

Worth £10,000 each, they included inflatable boats, pumps, and engines, along with the inner tubes.

Between April and December last year, seven vehicles carrying the kits were stopped in Germany, France and the Netherlands, and 17 suspects arrested.

The National Crime Agency said that had they reached the French coast, the kits could have been used to illegally transport 1,000 people to the UK, with each boat crossing making the gang a profit of about 100,000 euros (£86,500).

Those arrested will be extradited to Belgium where they face prosecution for people smuggling and being part of an organised crime group.

NCA deputy director of investigations, Craig Turner, said: “We believe this operation has successfully disrupted and dismantled a significant organised crime group supplying equipment to people smugglers operating in the Channel.

Petrol cans and an inflatable boat found during the operation (National Crime Agency/PA)

“These vessels are completely unsuitable for what they are being used for, with 70 or more people crammed on, propelled by a hugely under-powered engine.

“The fact that they are being put into the open sea in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes demonstrates the complete disregard these criminal networks have for the safety of those they transport.

“This operation will have dealt a blow to their business model and supply lines.

“I’m grateful for the co-operation and support of all our European partners who have contributed to this success.”