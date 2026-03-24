Woman whose ex tried to murder her by crashing into funeral parlour wins payout

A woman whose former partner tried to murder her and her mother by driving a car into the funeral home where she worked has won a compensation payout.

Former police officer William McBurnie was jailed for 11 years after he admitted attempting to murder Zoe Turnbull and her mother Beverly Turnbull.

He admitted driving the car at them “at speed” through the window of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors in Market Place, Jedburgh, on December 7, 2022.

Digby Brown Solicitors, acting for Ms Turnbull, confirmed the civil action she brought against McBurnie has now concluded and the case has been settled for an undisclosed amount.

William McBurnie was sentenced in October 2024 (Police Scotland/PA)

McBurnie was handed a 13-year extended sentence comprising 11 years in custody and two years of supervision on his release from prison when he was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston in October 2024.

Sentencing McBurnie, then 57, Lord Mulholland said he turned his vehicle into a “lethal weapon and used it with devastating effect”.

In a statement issued after the sentencing, Ms Turnbull described McBurnie as the “Jekyll and Hyde of Jedburgh – charming in public but dangerous behind the scenes”.

She said he was a “forceful monster who encroached on our lives and used violence to get his own way”.

She also urged anyone in a similar situation not to wait for the worst to happen before acting.

Zoe Turnbull raised a civil action against McBurnie (Digby Brown/PA)

Ms Turnbull said: “You have a voice and there are so many people around you ready to listen – and act – so you can get the help you need.”

The car narrowly missed the women but they were both injured in the incident, with one hit by debris.

McBurnie previously served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

At the sentencing hearing, Gareth Jones KC, representing McBurnie, said the former police officer felt “significant remorse” for his actions and was “appalled” by his behaviour.

Mairi Day, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, confirmed the civil action against McBurnie had ended.

She said: “What happened to Zoe and her mother was life-changing – they suffered physical and emotional harm that will likely impact them both forever.

“After everything Zoe has gone through she has understandably requested privacy so I will not discuss the particulars of her civil action other than to confirm the case has now settled.

“I hope the end of the criminal and civil proceedings means Zoe can finally close this distressing chapter and focus on a positive future.”