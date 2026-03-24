Sturgeon: I’m happier after Branchform saga than I might otherwise have been

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “probably happier” than she otherwise would have been following the saga surrounding the investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The former Scottish first minister – who steps down this week as an MSP – was arrested in June 2023 as Police Scotland investigated how funds were spent by the party, dubbed Operation Branchform, but was released without charge and later cleared.

Her now estranged husband – and former SNP chief executive – Peter Murrell was subsequently charged with embezzling £459,000 from the party over 12 years and is due to appear in court again in May.

The home the pair shared near Glasgow was raided by police in April 2023, the same day Mr Murrell was first arrested, with now-famous pictures of a blue forensic tent in the front garden being circulated worldwide.

Police searched the home then shared by Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell in April 2023 (PA)

Speaking to the Press Association in her final interview before stepping down, Ms Sturgeon said the whole saga had not “soured” her as a person.

“On the contrary, some of the things that have happened in the last couple of years, last three years, I would dearly love to be able to erase and have them never happen, but I also know that they’ve made me a stronger person,” she said.

“They’ve made me somebody who’s got a much keener appreciation of what matters in life, who matters in life.

“It maybe sounds bizarre to say, but I’m probably a happier person having gone through the last few years than I might have been otherwise.”

Ms Sturgeon announced she would resign as first minister in 2023, surprising many in Scottish politics, and walked away as the longest tenured person in the job since it was established.

Nicola Sturgeon resigned as first minister in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)

She leaves Holyrood as one of the original MSPs, representing Glasgow and its southside for 27 years, and said not standing for election again is “a bit surreal”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I think, overall, I feel what I would describe as quite contented.

“I’m not going to pretend that having been here, it having been such a central part of my life – being my life – for 27 years, that I don’t feel any sadness, of course I do.

“But I’m ready to move on, I’m excited about the next phase of life and looking forward to what comes ahead.”

The ex-SNP leader said she would be taking time out to “decompress” and find “a different rhythm to life”.

While she may be stepping away from politics, Ms Sturgeon – who has already said she will campaign in another independence referendum if one is called – said she will still lend her voice to matters she cares about.

“I’m leaving frontline politics, I’m leaving elected politics, but I don’t think I’m the kind of person who’ll ever be completely silent on the issues I care most about,” she said.