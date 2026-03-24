Sir Chris Hoy project to screen 25,000 men for prostate cancer

Sir Chris Hoy has urged men to get tested for prostate cancer as he launched a major project to screen 25,000 men for the disease.

In a message to men across Scotland, the Olympic cyclist called for those over 40 to get a simple test, saying: “It could save your life.”

Sir Chris, one of Scotland and the UK’s most successful athletes of all time, said he had found a “new purpose” following his diagnosis of incurable prostate cancer.

In Glasgow, he launched the Scottish Prostate Cancer Initiative, a project to screen 25,000 Scottish men in a bid to improve early detection and diagnosis while saving lives.

Men in Scotland over 40 are being urged to sign up for a screening (Scottish Prostate Cancer Initiative/PA)

Speaking to the Press Association, the Scot said he had a clear message for men.

“I think the most important thing is to explain that it’s just a simple blood test,” he said. “With a PSA [prostate specific antigen] test you’re in and out of the doctor’s in five minutes.

“It’s easy, it’s simple, it’s painless – and it could save your life.”

The Olympian announced his diagnosis in October 2024 and said he had been given between two and four years to live.

He spoke to reporters about how the disease had impacted him, saying: “A stage four diagnosis changes your life drastically but I guess it’s finding a new purpose, and today’s event is all about trying to educate men about the importance of catching prostate cancer early.

“Early detection saves lives – that is the message to take away from today.”

He added: “I always assumed there would be some kind of symptoms or early-warning signs. My grandpa had prostate cancer, my dad had it, so I was aware of it.

“But even then, we’re always told it’s 50 years and above, that it’s an older man’s disease, and it’s slow-moving, and you’ll get warning signs. That’s not always the case. So, I think that that is the key thing.”

Sir Chris said the “fantastic” initiative was launched after figures showed some 35% of men in Scotland with prostate cancer were diagnosed when it was too late to be cured, compared to just 12.5% in London.

Sandy and James Easdale at the Scottish Prostate Cancer Initiative testing event (Scottish Prostate Cancer Initiative/PA)

Professor Sir Chris Evans, whose company EDX Medical Group is delivering the project, said he had already met with Scotland’s Health Secretary, describing the meeting as “very, very positive” and “very constructive”.

“I think they were quite encouraging of what we’re doing and they will wait for the outcome, which they should,” he said.

The scientist said early detection was important for prostate cancer, both because it saved lives but it saves the Government money.

He said a stage one diagnosis, which is curable, could cost thousands of pounds to treat while stage four, which is terminal, costs hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Each man who participates in the initiative will be asked to give a simple blood sample to measure PSA levels with the results expected to be sent back within days.

Prof Evans said some men in the pilot had already been shown to have the disease at late stages and will receive treatment.

The aim of the study is to explore how the existing clinical pathway for detecting and treating prostate cancer can be improved.

The findings of the study will be made available to NHS Scotland.

Men can book a free PSA test from Tuesday nationwide at www.scottishprostate.com.