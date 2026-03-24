Reform’s Scottish leader apologises for joke and denies he is homophobic

Reform UK’s Scottish leader has apologised and denied he is homophobic after it emerged he made a joke about George Michael while giving a speech in 2018.

Malcolm Offord is said to have told the joke while giving a Burns Night speech at the London Scottish rugby club, where he had been chairman at the time.

It is understood the jest had mocked the Wham singer’s grieving boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz.

A man who had been in the audience told the Daily Record newspaper it had been “a crude, bad taste and insulting spectacle”.

“It is utterly bizarre that anyone would get up and make a speech in a room with 200 people and say something like that,” he said.

“It was so shocking I’ve not forgotten it”.

Lord Offord issued a statement, seen by the BBC, in which he apologised for the joke and described it as “a clumsy mistake”.

“I instantly regretted it and recognised that it was totally inappropriate and took responsibility for what I had said,” he said.

He added: “This was a clumsy mistake that I immediately acknowledged and acted upon. I am not homophobic.

“I am someone who accepts accountability, owns my actions, and makes amends where needed. That is who I am.”

Reacting to the news, Scottish Labour equalities spokesperson Paul O’Kane said it exposes Reform “as the nasty party that they are”.

He continued: “Whether it is homophobia or racism, there is clearly no low to which they will not sink.

“Lord Offord attempted to pass off some of the reprehensible remarks made previously by his party’s candidates in Scotland as being okay because they are ‘not politicians’.

“But he has served as a minister in the House of Lords for years under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, so what is his excuse?

“He must now make a full, public apology, or he should stand down as his party’s leader in Scotland.

“This just demonstrates that Reform UK do not represent the people of Scotland.

“Only Scottish Labour can beat the SNP and give the people of Scotland the chance to take a new direction.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat Jamie Greene MSP said: “As a gay politician, I’ve been on the receiving end of some fairly unpleasant commentary over the years.

“You almost come to expect it from anonymous trolls on social media. You don’t, however, hear it from the mouths of political party leaders.

“I haven’t heard the joke in question. Perhaps Lord Offord can share it with the rest of the country in his next TV debate.

“Sadly, nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the bile emanating from the mouth of Reform; one wonders how much lower they might sink.”