Prime Minister helps to keep World Snooker Championship in Sheffield

The Prime Minister has helped to secure the future of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield amid fears it could have moved to China or Saudi Arabia.

The historic venue held the famous 1985 black ball final between Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis, and in 1997, fans witnessed Ronnie O’Sullivan score a maximum 147 in just five minutes eight seconds.

But seven-time champion O’Sullivan has advocated for a move away from the Crucible, which has held the tournament since 1977, with critics saying the venue is cramped and outdated.

There were concerns among UK fans of the baize that the tournament could go east.

The game has exploded in popularity in China, with a reported 60 million active players, and the current world champion Zhao Xintong is Chinese.

Meanwhile, the Saudis have sought to use sport as a driver for economic growth, expanding into golf, boxing and football.

The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, held in Jeddah, last year boasted a prize pot of £2.3 million and is one of the sport’s four major tournaments.

The Crucible in Sheffield is the home of the sport (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The current deal to hold the World Championship in Sheffield was due to end next year.

But agreement has been made to stay in the city until 2045, with an option to continue to 2050.

The Crucible will be upgraded with a £45 million refurbishment programme, with £10 million of government funding, £25 million from local government and the rest from private or philanthropic sources.

The refurbishment will add up to 500 seats and improve spectator facilities.

Sir Keir Starmer visited Sheffield at the end of last month to discuss how to keep the tournament in South Yorkshire.

And on Tuesday, he said: “We have a deep cultural and sporting heritage here in the UK – sport, art and culture are the very best of us.

Zhao Xintong is the current World Champion (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s what makes us proud not only of the country, but the places that we’re from.

“I had the pleasure of recently visiting Sheffield, the home of the oldest football club in the world, to encourage partners to support a major redevelopment of the iconic Crucible Theatre to keep sport and culture thriving in this city.

“I’m delighted with today’s confirmation that the theatre and the city will stay host to the famous World Snooker Championships for many years to come.”

A global TV audience of around 770 million was expected to watch the World Snooker Championship, featuring the best 32 players, next month.

World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson said the announcement followed years of negotiation with the Government and Sheffield City Council.

He said: “I can imagine walking back into that arena as the planned transformation is delivered and seeing something even more fabulous.”

Barry Hearn, president of Matchroom Sport, said: “For over 50 years I have been promoting sport all over the world, but no venue on this planet means more to me than the Crucible.

“I am so happy that after a long period of meetings and discussions we have finally agreed a deal to stage the World Championship at its historic home – the Crucible.”

Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield loves snooker – and it’s here to stay.

“We’ve reached an agreement to keep the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, the home of snooker, supporting its future in our city.

“Snooker is part of Sheffield’s identity, and I’m incredibly proud that it will continue to be played on the world stage right here.”

World champion Xintong said the Crucible was held dear by snooker players.

He said: “I am so happy because I love the Crucible, it is a very special place and all Chinese players want to play there.”