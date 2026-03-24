O’Neill and Little-Pengelly ‘shoulder to shoulder’ despite speaking separately

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers have insisted they are working shoulder to shoulder to tackle violence against women and girls despite separate media appearances.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly were speaking following the murder of two women this month as well as the conviction of Stephen McCullagh for the murder of his pregnant partner Natalie McNally at Belfast Crown Court.

A murder investigations is ongoing following the death of Amy Doherty in Londonderry at the weekend, while a man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Ellie Flanagan in Fermanagh earlier this month.

Natalie McNally was murdered while pregnant (Family handout/PSNI)

Ms O’Neill told reporters at Stormont: “enough is enough”.

Ending violence against women and girls is a focus of a major government strategy.

Ms O’Neill said she believes in the ongoing work, but described an “ingrained problem in our society”.

“We knew that two years of a strategy isn’t going to turn around the problems, you only have to look at the shameful history of this place as to how women have been treated down through the decades, as recently as the Magdalen laundries,” she said, adding that some of the ongoing work includes with young people and across the justice system.

“But we’re trying to turn around a generational problem, and unfortunately I don’t think we’re going to do that in two years, in the next number of weeks we’re bringing the next stage of our plan to the Executive.

“We have a job, all of us collectively as a society, in terms of ending violence against women and girls.

Amy Doherty, who died after being found injured in Co Londonderry (Family handout/PSNI/PA)

“Enough is enough.

“It needs to be an ongoing conversation, we need to challenge the misogyny we see every day, we need all of us to work together to collectively turn the misogynistic element we have out there in our society.

“We have a huge problem.

“It is a fixable problem but it is going to require all of us working together.”

Ms O’Neill also commended Ms McNally’s family for “using the most harrowing experience of their life” to raise awareness around violence against women and girls.

Asked by media why she was not standing beside Ms Little-Pengelly for the comment, Ms O’Neill said the two would later speak together at an event with 600 young people, and insisted “all of our shoulders are to the wheel”.

Pressed again on why they were speaking to media separately about the issue, she responded: “There is no issue to see here.

“This is about me coming out to firstly offer my condolences to the McNally family, and offer my love and my support to them on the back of the outcome of the case yesterday, but also because of the day that is in it, and that we’re about to head off and do different events.

“There is nothing to see here, we’re all committed to tackling this work and I think that is what we should all keep focusing on.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly speaks to media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont in Belfast on Tuesday (Rebecca Black/PA)

Speaking separately at Parliament Buildings, Ms Little-Pengelly welcomed the conviction of McCullagh.

“It has been a very long journey, very upsetting journey, Natalie was a young women with her entire life in front of her and the terrible murder of her and her unborn child was absolutely appalling,” she said.

“I want to pay tribute to the McNally family.

“I know that they would take some comfort from the verdict, but of course nothing can undo the terrible violence that happened to Natalie.

“I also know the McNally family have been incredible in the work that they have done since the murder of Natalie, they’ve been incredibly brave and stepped forward to try and ensure that this should not happen to another woman or girl.”

Asked about not speaking in a joint appearance with Ms O’Neill, Ms Little-Pengelly said were united against violence against women and girls.

“We have stood shoulder to shoulder at absolutely every opportunity in terms of this strategy,” she said.

“It makes me really angry every time I hear about the murder of a woman in Northern Ireland, I think that it should make all of us really angry when we hear that.

“We want to end violence against women and girls, the level of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland is just completely unacceptable.”

Earlier Justice Minister Naomi Long said violence against women and girls is a “particularly difficult” problem in Northern Ireland.

Ms Long said the region remains a “patriarchal society” where there is still a “lot of sexism, chauvinism and misogyny”.

Ms Long paid tribute to Ms McNally’s parents Bernie and Noel, who attended every day of the trial.

She told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme they had been “so dignified throughout this whole ordeal”.

Ms Long added: “The pain they have gone through is unimaginable and it has been further compounded as they have been going through all of this that they have had to sit through such an ordeal in court.

“I am glad they have got the justice that they and Natalie deserve.”

Ms Long said she believed society and politicians needed to “do better” with regards to violence against women and girls.

She said: “Sitting here with 30 women killed in six years, we have to say that pain that the McNallys have gone through is a pain that many families are going through, too many families.

“We want to do more to try and address these issues.

“In the last mandate we brought forward new legislation to deal with many of the issues, we are bringing forward further legislation in this mandate in the Department of Justice.

“We are also bringing forward policy that we hope will offer additional protections to women who may be at risk of domestic violence and abuse.

“But it is not just about what justice can do, because by then there are already victims and pain has been caused, it is about how we change the conversation in society, how we change the dial in terms of the vulnerability of women and girls to this kind of predatory behaviour and how we actually create a society that women and girls, and men and boys, are safe on our streets, in their homes and able to go about their lives without the constant fear of being victim to someone who has set out for violence or aggression.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think we are there yet.”

Asked if violence against women was a Northern Ireland problem, the minister said: “I don’t think it is a Northern Ireland-only problem, but I think it is a particularly difficult issue in Northern Ireland in what we do have is a wider prevalence of violence against women and girls.

“I think there are lots of reasons for that.

“Northern Ireland remains a very patriarchal society, abuse of women generally is still accepted.

“There is still a lot of sexism, chauvinism, misogyny in our society.

“If it is called out by women the abuse that they take, whether it is online or in person, is extreme.

“We also have, coming out of a post-conflict society, a higher tolerance for violence, higher levels of PTSD and other risk factors which could allow people to become perpetrators.

“When we look at some of the research that has been done, the connection between domestic abuse and concentrated paramilitarism in communities also exacerbates some of these harms in that people are either, at the very basic level, afraid to report what is happening to them, afraid of being seen to be engaging with the PSNI where that is frowned upon.”