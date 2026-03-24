NI to become first part of UK or Ireland to offer paid leave after miscarriage

Northern Ireland is set to become the first part of the UK or Ireland to offer paid leave to parents affected by miscarriage.

The new entitlement will include the right to two weeks of paid leave, and is set to come into effect from April 6.

It is an extension of the Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay Act, passed by the Assembly in 2022, which covered the death of a child under 18, or a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

It is estimated that more than 9,000 people each year in Northern Ireland are affected by a miscarriage, either experienced by them or their partner.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said Northern Ireland would become the only region in the UK or Ireland to provide paid bereavement leave and pay to parents who suffered pregnancy loss through miscarriage.

The regulations would also make parental bereavement leave and pay a day-one right for workers, abolishing the qualifying period of 26 weeks of continuous employment.

Ms Archibald sought the Assembly’s approval for the new rule on Tuesday.

She said it would make a meaningful difference.

“Parents who suffer the loss of a child should be treated with care and compassion,” she said.

“These new rights allow women who experience miscarriage and their partner to take up to two weeks of paid leave to grieve and to support each other during a very difficult time.

“I welcome the Assembly’s approval of these regulations, which will make a meaningful difference to many women and families across the north.”

The department also said the policy and regulations would require only a declaration of entitlement, and not demand medical evidence at a distressing time.