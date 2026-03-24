National security cases linked to Iran and other hostile states increase 50%

The number of national security cases involving activity by hostile states including Iran has increased 50% in six months, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing has said.

The figure was revealed as officials continue investigating whether a suspected Iran-backed group was behind an arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances in north-west London on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the number of cases involving National Security Act offences, which includes spying and sabotage for foreign powers, rose by half in the six months to December last year.

“We’ve seen a very significant increase in our work involved with foreign state activity, particularly around that top three of Iran, Russia and China,” he said.

“In the six months up to December last year, we had a 50% increase in national security act investigations, and that’s on the back of a five-fold increase over the last four or five years.

“It is a significant part of our case load.”

The Metropolitan Police will deploy an extra 264 officers as well as specialist teams including firearms, the mounted branch and drones to boost security for Jewish communities in the wake of the arson attack and the run up to Passover in early April.

Four ambulances belonging to Jewish charity Hatzola were set on fire in the early hours of Monday, with dramatic footage showing gas cannisters that were stored in the vehicles exploding.

CCTV shows three people in hoods pouring accelerant on the ambulances before setting them on fire and running away.

Forensic officers were seen scouring streets near the scene in Highfield Road on Monday as investigators try to establish where the attackers fled to.

Speaking at a dinner organised by Jewish charity the Community Security Trust on Monday evening, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the threat posed by Iran is grave.

A video has allegedly been posted on Telegram by an Islamist group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, showing a map of the location where the ambulances were kept and footage of them on fire.

Sir Mark said: “The rapid growth in recent years of Iranian state threats is grave: hostile state surveillance activity, 20 disrupted plots, and recent attempted attacks on the Iranian diaspora.

“None of this is isolated.

Three ambulances were destroyed and a fourth suffered extensive damage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It is part of a rapidly shifting threat landscape.

“It is too early for me to attribute last night’s attack in Golders Green to the Iranian state – that is rightly for the counter-terrorism investigation to determine – but whoever was responsible, the impact is serious.”

At the same event, the CST announced the King is to become a patron of the charity, which aims to protect Jews from antisemitism and terrorism.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for communities to “all stand together” in the face of the “horrific antisemitic attack”, while Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the targeting of the volunteer service was “particularly sickening”.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the incident was “more than an attack on one organisation or one community”, as she pledged those behind the incident will be pursued and made to face the consequences of their “vile actions”.

Residents described being woken in the early hours by the noise, with the force of the explosions blowing out windows, including those of the nearby synagogue.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures in the area remain in place.

One man, who lives in Highfield Road, said: “My wife was afraid for her life. People were shouting to just grab a bag and leave but did not tell us where to go. It was very scary and I’m still shaking now.”

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said hostile state activity is a ‘significant part’ of the counter-terrorism caseload (Lucy North/PA)

Police are appealing for anyone with footage of the arson attack to get in touch.

Jewish leaders met the Prime Minister in Downing Street on Monday, and Michael Wegier, chief executive of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said Jews in the UK feel less safe now than a few years ago.

On Monday evening, more than 250 people attended a rally against antisemitism in Golders Green, according to Press Association estimates.

Protesters waved the Israeli flag and chanted “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer”, “Long live Israel” and “No to Jew hate”.

The chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism told the rally the arson attack was “calculated” and “despicable”, and former home secretary Suella Braverman said the incident was “not a surprise” as the Jewish community are “living with normalised antisemitism”.

A police cordon around the scene was lifted later and Highfield Road was reopened at 8.45pm.

Three community ambulances could be seen completely burnt out and a fourth appeared to be more intact, but with significant damage to the bonnet of the vehicle.

The latest official figures on hate crime recorded by police in England and Wales showed Jewish people had the highest rate of religious hate crimes targeted at them of any faith group.

Two worshippers were killed in a deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester in October 2025 and, in a separate investigation earlier this month, two men were charged with allegedly spying on Jewish people and locations for Iran.

The Government has pledged to fund replacements for the ambulances as well as immediate health support.