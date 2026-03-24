Community groups share £1.25m funding for Glasgow 2026 festival

More than 160 community groups will share in £1.25 million of funding to participate in a city-wide festival creating a “memorable” summer for Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games, event chiefs have said.

The Glasgow 2026 Festival, taking place between May 23 and August 9, will be a celebration of sport, culture and community which will help more people “experience the Games on their doorstep”.

The festival fund is providing grants to 163 projects across all 23 of the wards in the city.

It was originally launched last year as a £250,000 grant scheme but, after more than 400 applications were submitted, it was expanded to £1.25 million, with support from Glasgow 2026, Commonwealth Sport, the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and sportscotland.

First Minister John Swinney and school children meet the 2026 Commonwealth Games mascot, Finnie the Unicorn (Steve Welsh/PA)

Phil Batty, chief executive of Glasgow 2026, said: “The response from communities across the city to the festival fund is incredible.

“It brings to life the magnitude of enthusiasm and local support for the Games returning to Glasgow. Through the Glasgow 2026 Festival, there is now a citywide programme of activities for everyone to enjoy this summer and I can’t wait for it to get started.

“Major sporting events can spark inspiration and joy when co-created with the grassroots organisations that work in Glasgow’s communities every day.

“The 163 local projects announced today demonstrate that when you trust artists, sports clubs and community groups to deliver engagement they will rise to the opportunity.”

Organisations represented at the funding announcement in Glasgow on Tuesday included: Easterhouse Henosis, which is planning a basketball and family festival; the Scottish BMX School, which will deliver skills sessions for young riders; and Glasgow Frontrunners, which will host a celebration event of LGBT+ participation in athletics.

Those receiving funding – including sports clubs, creatives, cultural organisations and community groups – will deliver projects aligning with at least one of the festival’s three themes which are celebration, social justice and gathering.

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Neil Gray, said: “Glasgow 2026 offers the opportunity to showcase the very best of the city and Scotland, as it hosts high performance athletes on a global stage. It will also provide benefits that extend far beyond the Games.

“The festival fund will be a clear example of that.

“I’m pleased the Scottish Government can support an initiative that, through a range of exciting community-led events, will provide opportunities for Glasgow residents to participate in arts, sports and cultural activities during our fantastic summer of sport.”

The Games will take place in the city from July 23 to August 2 – 12 years after they were last held in Glasgow.

More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports and six Para sports at Glasgow.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “This is going to be a fantastic summer of sport. It’s also going to be a once-in-a-generation celebration of our city, its people and its culture and, as they always do, Glaswegians are going to rise to the occasion.

“So, I’m delighted that the city council is playing its part in making sure that the Glasgow 2026 Festival will be truly something special, a summer that will live long in the city’s memory.”

Katie Sadleir, Commonwealth Sport Chief Executive, said: “The festival fund ensures the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are felt right across the city, not just in venues, but in the communities that bring the Games to life.

“As part of the wider festival programme funded by Commonwealth Sport, it will help more people experience the Games on their doorstep and be part of a truly memorable summer for Glasgow.

“We’re hugely grateful to sportscotland, Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government for joining us in delivering this fund and helping bring the spirit of the Games into communities across Glasgow.”