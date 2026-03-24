Bank of London and parent firm fined £2 million for misleading banking watchdog

The Bank of England’s banking watchdog has fined the Bank of London and its parent firm £2 million over “failing to act with integrity” and misleading the regulator over its finances.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said it is the first time it has fined a firm for failing to conduct its business with integrity.

It hit the troubled bank, and its parent group Oplyse Holdings, with the £2 million fine despite stating that the breaches warranted a penalty of £12 million.

The PRA said the companies demonstrated that “such a penalty would cause serious financial hardship” and therefore reduced the fine.

The clearing bank was launched in 2021 with a 1.1 billion dollar (£820 million) valuation but has struggled financially in recent years, with its losses widening to almost £24 million in 2024, according to its latest accounts.

Former Labour grandee Peter Mandelson was on the group’s board of directors until 2024.

On Tuesday, the PRA said the bank mislead the watchdog over its capital position, failed to act with integrity, failed to be open and cooperative and failed to maintain adequate financial resources.

The regulatory breaches occurred between October 2021 and May 2024.

Bosses at The Bank of London said the breaches took place under previous ownership and management.

Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England and chief executive of the PRA, said: “Trust in banking in the UK requires integrity and open communication with the PRA from all banks, regardless of their size.

“The Bank of London Group Limited and Oplyse Holdings Limited fell well below our standards, resulting in today’s penalty which marks the PRA’s first finding against a firm for acting without integrity.”

A spokesman for the Bank of London said: “The Bank accepts the PRA’s findings and regrets the failings identified.

“As is acknowledged in the final notice, since the change in ownership, the Bank has changed its management team and invested heavily in processes and controls and engaged third parties to assist in their remediation activity.

“The Bank has been implementing a comprehensive remediation programme, and is continuing work to strengthen further its governance and risk management arrangements, and its financial and regulatory reporting controls.

“The Bank, its new management and its investors remain committed to an open, transparent and constructive relationship with the PRA and FCA.

“The board and leadership team are confident that, with these legacy matters settled and with the backing of its investors, the Bank will continue to enhance trust and be able to return to growth in 2026.”