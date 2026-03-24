Badenoch says tighter immigration could help tackle antisemitism

Kemi Badenoch has suggested tougher immigration rules would help to tackle antisemitism, saying that people are entering the UK from “cultures where there is a history of hatred against Jews”.

The Tory leader said the Government needed to “move beyond words to action” in its efforts to stamp out antisemitism after an attack on four Jewish community ambulances in north-west London on Monday.

Counter-terror police continue to investigate whether a suspected Iran-backed group was behind the incident in Golders Green.

The Tory leader called for ministers to ‘move beyond words to action’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Metropolitan Police will deploy an extra 264 officers and specialist teams including firearms, the mounted branch and drones to boost security for Jewish communities in the wake of the attack and the run-up to Passover next month.

During a visit on Tuesday to a Jewish volunteer ambulance service in Stamford Hill, north London, Mrs Badenoch said further measures should be taken by the Government both within the public sector and on border control.

“I think the Government needs to move beyond words to action. We are seeing an increase in attacks on the Jewish people, the Jewish community, Jewish businesses, and it is not enough just to offer to step up security,” she told the Press Association.

“That’s barely the first step. What I want to see is sanctions against people who are inciting violence against Jewish people, inciting hatred against Jewish people.

“In the public sector in particular where the Government does have levers… You know, I’ve heard stories about medical staff refusing to treat Jewish people. They should lose their jobs.”

Mrs Badenoch spoke of her party’s aims to leave to European Convention on Human Rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She added: “But we also need to do something about people coming into our country from different cultures where there is a history of hatred against Jews.

“This is one of the reasons why we have already toughened up our immigration policy, saying that we will leave the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights).

“We need to look at every single cause, not just the symptoms, and if we address that, then we’ll be able to deal with antisemitism.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called for the UK to “all stand together” in the face of the “horrific antisemitic attack” in north London.

The Government has said it has “unwavering commitment” to tackle a rise in antisemitism and confirmed that £28 million for the Jewish community protective security grant is being maintained in the next financial year.