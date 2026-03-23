UK’s Ultra Cyber to be bought by US aerospace giant Airbus

US aerospace and defence giant Airbus has agreed to snap up UK cybersecurity firm Ultra Cyber.

It will buy the business, for an undisclosed sum, from private equity firm Advent International.

The Maidenhead-based business, which has more than 200 employees, is currently part of Advent’s Cobham Ultra defence business.

Airbus said the move, which is expected to complete in the second half of 2026, will reinforce its position as a “trusted, sovereign partner for the UK and a key supplier to its allies”.

The move will strengthen its presence in cybersecurity across Europe, adding to its existing cyber business based in Newport, Wales.

The acquisition follows Airbus’s acquisition of German cybersecurity firm Infodas in 2024.

Ultra Cyber was originally part of former FTSE 250 firm Ultra Electronics, which was bought by defence firm Cobham for £2.6 billion in 2021, a year after Cobham had been bought by Advent.

Last year, Advent agreed to buy Ultra Precision Control Systems from US firm Eaton and Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the private equity firm is also looking to sell of its Ultra Maritime business after recent conflicts stoked demand.

Mike Schoellhorn, chief executive of Airbus Defence and Space, said: “This acquisition testifies to our long-term commitment to the UK as a core home market.

“By joining our expertise with Ultra Cyber’s unique capabilities, we are acting as a long-term, trusted partner to the UK Ministry of Defence.

“We are building the resilient, sovereign infrastructure required to help keep the UK and its allies ahead in the cyber domain.”

Shonnel Malani, managing partner at Advent and chairman of the board at Ultra Electronics, said: “During what has been a time of major geopolitical tension and uncertainty, we are proud that the investments made in Ultra Cyber, under Advent’s ownership, have supported efforts to help protect the country and its allies from electronic warfare, and contributed to strengthening the UK’s sovereign capabilities.”