Train services from Glasgow Central to resume fully on Wednesday after fire

All train services from Glasgow Central will resume on Wednesday as platforms fully reopen more than two weeks after a fire in a nearby building led to the station’s closure for several days.

The main part of the station was shut for more than a week while demolition work continued on the fire-damaged building, though platforms seven to 15 were brought back into use on Wednesday March 18.

Network Rail Scotland said that following substantial progress on the demolition, the size of the exclusion zone can be reduced, meaning platforms one to six can reopen on March 25.

The fire began in a vape shop on Union Street on Sunday March 8 and spread through the building and around the corner, with only the facade of the Victorian building at the junction with Gordon Street left standing.

Workers demolished the facade of the damaged building (Andrew Milligan/PA)

All platforms will be fully available for passenger services from Wednesday, including ScotRail, Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, CrossCountry and Caledonian Sleeper services.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “Glasgow Central is at the heart of the city and is Scotland’s busiest station, and we’ve been fully focused on getting everyone back safely.

“The aftermath of the fire has been a significant challenge for everyone involved, but our teams have been working tirelessly to restore the station and support our passengers, train operators and retailers.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding. Their co-operation has made a difficult situation easier and we’re grateful for the support shown.

“Our priority now is to keep people moving safely and give everyone who relies on this station a smooth and welcoming experience on Wednesday.”

The low-level station, which is below the main concourse of the high-level station, reopened for train services from Wednesday March 11.

The reopening of the high-level station comes after detailed inspections, operational checks, repairs and cleaning.

Station facilities including the main toilets and shops will also reopen, and mobility support will continue to be available.

A small exclusion zone will remain in place on the high-level concourse as work continues on the fire-damaged building.

The building at the corner was ravaged by the blaze (Network Rail/PA)

The entrances on Gordon Street and Union Street will remain shut as part of the small exclusion zone still in place.

The upper Hope Street entrance, the Hope Street driveway and the low-level entrances will be open and staff will be on hand to guide passengers.

ScotRail said it will resume its normal timetable from Glasgow Central high level on Wednesday.

David Ross, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “This is excellent news for our customers and I am very pleased we will be able to resume our normal timetable when Glasgow Central high level reopens for business on Wednesday.

“We understand how frustrating the closure has been for customers whose journeys have been disrupted and we’re very sorry for the impact it has had.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our priority, and the decision to reopen the high level has only been taken following comprehensive safety checks by Glasgow City Council and Network Rail.

“We know some people will be travelling by rail for the first time since the fire, so we will have staff on hand at Glasgow Central and across the network to support customers and answer any questions.”

ScotRail said there may be some minor alterations to services as some trains may be out of position following the station closure and advised passengers to check their journey before travelling.

Glasgow City Council said on Sunday that the facade of the fire-damaged building on Gordon Street has now been demolished by contractors and work to remove rubble from the site has begun in earnest.