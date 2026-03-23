Swinney warns Starmer against ‘slide into offensive war’ in Iran

Scotland’s First Minister has warned Sir Keir Starmer against “sliding into an offensive war” in Iran.

Following a meeting with energy giants, John Swinney urged the Prime Minister to rally together with European allies and seek a diplomatic solution in the Gulf.

It comes as the UK Government allowed the US to use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait is vital for shipping through the Gulf, including oil, with spikes in prices attributed to the hold-up.

“It was obvious last week that a lack of clear, principled thinking by the UK Government risked us being drawn ever deeper into this conflict,” he said.

“Now that the UK Government has reportedly allowed US operations against Iran to be launched from UK bases, we are sliding into an offensive war that the UK does not want, cannot legally justify and has no clear exit strategy from.

“The Prime Minister must get off the road to open-ended war and put all efforts into de-escalating this conflict.

“That cannot be done by dropping more bombs. It needs a co-ordinated effort by the UK, in concert with our European allies, to make a difference.

“If he fails, the Prime Minister will be responsible for the UK being dragged into a conflict without any clear plan. And people across this country will be hammered as everything from fuel to food and daily essentials rise in price.”

The First Minister met with the energy industry in Aberdeen on Monday, including BP and the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, to discuss the implications on the sector of the war in Iran.

US president Donald Trump had initially given the Iranian regime 48 hours to allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz or attacks would be launched against Iranian power plants.

But those strikes have since been postponed following “very good and productive conversations” with Tehran, the president said on social media.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have always said that a swift resolution to the war is in global interests and the Strait of Hormuz specifically needs to be reopened.”

The news comes as Sir Keir chaired a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee on Monday afternoon, with discussion focusing on the economic impact of the war.

He told reporters the meeting would examine “every lever that’s available to Government” to respond to soaring energy prices and the knock-on effect on the cost of living.

As well as senior ministers including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, the meeting will be attended by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

Sir Keir said: “I want to make sure that when it comes to the cost of living, we’re doing everything we possibly can at a very difficult period like this.”