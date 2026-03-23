Swinney ‘horrified’ by arson attack on Jewish charity ambulances

John Swinney has said he was “horrified” by the arson attacks on ambulances belonging to a Jewish community charity in London.

Officers were called to Golders Green in the north west area of the capital at about 1.45am on Monday, where four ambulances belonging to the Hatzola charity had been set alight.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, but not as terrorism at this stage.

In a post on X on Monday afternoon, the First Minister said: “I am horrified to see the attacks on the Jewish community charity ambulances in London.

“Violence and anti-Semitism are completely unacceptable in our society.

“I extend my sympathy to the Jewish community at this attack.”

Mr Swinney’s condemnation of the attack comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called on communities to “stand together” in the face of what he said was an “horrific antisemitic attack”.